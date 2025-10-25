365 We Thrive NFP

Hosted by

365 We Thrive NFP

About this event

SPONSORSHIP "Together We Thrive" *Silent Auction GALA (Zhou B Art Gallery)

1029 W 35th St

Chicago, IL 60609, USA

Community Kicks Champion I
$500

Receive 2 exclusive event tickets & 2 signature themed drink tickets, personal recognition in our digital program, and your name celebrated on social media. Receive personal recognition in our digital program, social media acknowledgment, and an exclusive post-gala impact update.

Community Kicks Champion II
$750

Receive 2 exclusive event tickets & 2 signature themed drink tickets, personal recognition in our digital program, and your name celebrated on social media. Receive personal recognition in our digital program, social media acknowledgment, and an exclusive post-gala impact update.

Community Kicks Champion III
$1,000

Receive 2 exclusive event tickets & 2 signature themed drink tickets, personal recognition in our digital program, and your name celebrated on social media. Receive personal recognition in our digital program, social media acknowledgment, and an exclusive post-gala impact update.

Empowerment Laces Patron I
$1,500

Enjoy 4 VIP event tickets & 4 signature themed drink tickets, prominent recognition on event materials and website, assigned table seating, and a special social media shout-out. Prominent recognition on event materials and website, a dedicated social media shout-out, and a special video message from impacted youth, along with detailed program updates.

Empowerment Laces Patron II
$2,000

Enjoy 4 VIP event tickets & 4 signature themed drink tickets, prominent recognition on event materials and website, assigned table seating, and a special social media shout-out. Prominent recognition on event materials and website, a dedicated social media shout-out, and a special video message from impacted youth, along with detailed program updates.

Empowerment Laces Patron III
$2,500

Enjoy 4 VIP event tickets & 4 signature themed drink tickets, prominent recognition on event materials and website, assigned table seating, and a special social media shout-out. Prominent recognition on event materials and website, a dedicated social media shout-out, and a special video message from impacted youth, along with detailed program updates.

Innovation Team Leader I
$3,000

Receive 6 VIP event tickets & 6 signature themed drink tickets, highly prominent recognition across all materials and press releases. Enjoy a dedicated section at a VIP table, and a brief opportunity to share your inspiration at the event. Highly prominent recognition across all materials, website, and press releases. Receive a personalized impact report and an invitation to a virtual "Meet the Innovators" session with our youth entrepreneurs.

Innovation Team Leader II
$4,000

Receive 6 VIP event tickets & 6 signature themed drink tickets, highly prominent recognition across all materials and press releases. Enjoy a dedicated section at a VIP table, and a brief opportunity to share your inspiration at the event. Highly prominent recognition across all materials, website, and press releases. Receive a personalized impact report and an invitation to a virtual "Meet the Innovators" session with our youth entrepreneurs.

Innovation Team Leader III
$5,000

Receive 6 VIP event tickets & 6 signature themed drink tickets, highly prominent recognition across all materials and press releases. Enjoy a dedicated section at a VIP table, and a brief opportunity to share your inspiration at the event. Highly prominent recognition across all materials, website, and press releases. Receive a personalized impact report and an invitation to a virtual "Meet the Innovators" session with our youth entrepreneurs.

Legacy Luminary Benefactor
$7,500

Grants exclusive VIP AMENITIES: early entry -1 hour before event; 2 assigned parking spots, Private Suite Access before event includes hors d'oeuvres, desserts, Prosecco, Popular wine and 2 Top Shelf alcohol options. Your reserved table with 8 VIP event tickets & 8 signature themed drink tickets, Dignitary entry & seating, with access to exclusive areas at designated times. Exclusive top-tier branding across all platforms, press releases, radio/video coverage, a personalized annual impact briefing from the President, and 1 dozen delectable 365WeThrive embossed butter cookies.

Legacy Luminary Benefactor X
$8,888

Grants exclusive VIP AMENITIES: early entry -1 hour before event; 2 assigned parking spots, Private Suite Access before event includes hors d'oeuvres, desserts, Prosecco, Popular wine and 2 Top Shelf alcohol options. Your reserved table with 8 VIP event tickets & 8 signature themed drink tickets, Dignitary entry & seating, with access to exclusive areas at designated times. Exclusive top-tier branding across all platforms, press releases, radio/video coverage, a personalized annual impact briefing from the President, and 1 dozen delectable 365WeThrive embossed butter cookies.

Legacy Luminary Benefactor XO
$10,000

Grants exclusive VIP AMENITIES: early entry -1 hour before event; 2 assigned parking spots, Private Suite Access before event includes hors d'oeuvres, desserts, Prosecco, Popular wine and 2 Top Shelf alcohol options. Your reserved table with 8 VIP event tickets & 8 signature themed drink tickets, Dignitary entry & seating, with access to exclusive areas at designated times. Exclusive top-tier branding across all platforms, press releases, radio/video coverage, a personalized annual impact briefing from the President, and 1 dozen delectable 365WeThrive embossed butter cookies.

Add a donation for 365 We Thrive NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!