Sponsorship - ViewFest2026 Mental Health Festival - Bloom Forward

Includes: Designated area at Viewfest2025, Snacks and water at your table, 8ft or 6ft table with linen covering (size of table determined by WHO4L prior to event), 2 chairs, Web site acknowledgement, Group acknowledgement on social media, Logo on welcome board or banner located at the festival entrance near our welcome station
Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced:
Logo on Silver Sponsor Welcome Banner at Festival Entrance
Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced:
Logo on Gold Sponsor Welcome Banner at Festival Entrance. Additional Group Banner in Festival
Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced:
Logo on Platinum / Diamond / Emerald Sponsor Welcome Banner at Festival Entrance. Logo on dedicated Board outside zoo at registration. Logo on Swag bag or equivalent.
Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced:
Additional recognition on banner on stage. Recognition at event prior to informal walk.
Includes Prior Levels Plus or Enhanced: Two dedicated banners at festival. Additional benefits and placement as negotiated
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing