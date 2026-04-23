Sponsorship — Walk Like Valerie! 2026

About this event
•Logo placement on event banner
•Recognized on all social media
•Social media highlight post
•Recognition during the event
•Booth space at wellness fair (if desired)
•Items included in participants swag bags
•Opportunity to provide promotional materials (premium placement at check-in table and/or in participant swag bags)
•Logo placement on event banner
•Social media recognition
•Recognition during the event
•Items included in participants swag bags
•Opportunity to provide promotional materials at check-in table
•Social media recognition post
•Verbal recognition during the event
•Name listed on event signage
•Opportunity to provide promotional materials at check-in table
•Social media thank-you post
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!