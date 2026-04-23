The Valerie Carr Foundation

Hosted by

The Valerie Carr Foundation

About this event

Sponsorship — Walk Like Valerie! 2026

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$750


•Logo placement on event banner

•Recognized on all social media

•Social media highlight post

•Recognition during the event

•Booth space at wellness fair (if desired)

•Items included in participants swag bags

•Opportunity to provide promotional materials (premium placement at check-in table and/or in participant swag bags)


Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500


•Logo placement on event banner

•Social media recognition

•Recognition during the event

•Items included in participants swag bags

•Opportunity to provide promotional materials at check-in table


Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$300


•Social media recognition post

•Verbal recognition during the event

•Name listed on event signage

•Opportunity to provide promotional materials at check-in table


Purple Sponsor item
Purple Sponsor
$100


•Social media thank-you post


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