Become a Sponsor for our Wayne County SENIORS Prom

This level includes business logo or advertisement displayed on video walls throughout the event, business logo prominently featured on all guest tables during the event, opportunity to speak at the event, logo included in the event slideshow, live radio mentions on air, reserved table

This level includes business logo or advertisement displayed on video walls throughout the event, business logo prominently featured on all guest tables during the event, opportunity to speak at the event, logo included in the event slideshow, live radio mentions on air, reserved table

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