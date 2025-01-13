Become a Sponsor for our Wayne County SENIORS Prom

SOLD - Presenting Sponsorship Level - Leah Jones PC
$800
This level includes business logo or advertisement displayed on video walls throughout the event, business logo prominently featured on all guest tables during the event, opportunity to speak at the event, logo included in the event slideshow, live radio mentions on air, reserved table
This level includes business logo or advertisement displayed on video walls throughout the event, business logo prominently featured on all guest tables during the event, opportunity to speak at the event, logo included in the event slideshow, live radio mentions on air, reserved table
Platinum Sponsorship
$600
This level includes branding opportunity, business logo featured on select tables, business logo featured on event slideshow, live radio mentions, media presence at event, given recognition for your sponsorship at event
This level includes branding opportunity, business logo featured on select tables, business logo featured on event slideshow, live radio mentions, media presence at event, given recognition for your sponsorship at event
Gold Sponsorship Level
$400
This level includes media presence with corporate acknowledgement on event signage, logo featured on event slideshow, on air live radio mentions, media presence at event
This level includes media presence with corporate acknowledgement on event signage, logo featured on event slideshow, on air live radio mentions, media presence at event
Silver Sponsor
$200
This level includes media presence with corporate acknowledgement on event signage, business name featured on event slideshow, one on air live radio mention
This level includes media presence with corporate acknowledgement on event signage, business name featured on event slideshow, one on air live radio mention
Bronze Sponsor
$100
This level includes business name featured on event slideshow
This level includes business name featured on event slideshow
Add a donation for Hospice of South Georgia Inc
$
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