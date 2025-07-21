SPONSORSHIP - West Roseville Neighbors’ Night Out - Movie Night & Fun

Hosted by
About this event
Your contribution will enable the MOVIE for the Event! We have to pay for screen setup & licensing to show movie. BRAND EXPOSURE: X-LARGE Logo on Event Marketing, Dedicated Logo BANNER at Movie Area, DJ Shoutout - 3 Times, Onsite Vendor Space (optional), Logo on 4 Association Websites, Business Ad posted on Association Facebook Group (12k+ members) - 4 Times, Business Recognition Before Movie Starts. Plus, you will also be featured as a sponsor at our Photo's with Santa Event in November.
Your contribution could go towards being a Co-sponsor of the MOVIE or an Event DJ ;) ! BRAND EXPOSURE: X-LARGE Logo on Event Marketing, Dedicated Logo Sign or Banner at Sponsored Area, DJ Shoutout - 3 Times, Onsite Vendor Space (optional), Logo on 4 Association Websites, Business Ad posted on Association Facebook Group (12k+ members) - 2 Times, Business Recognition Before Movie Starts. Plus, you will also be featured as a sponsor at our Photo's with Santa Event in November.
Your contribution may help us get a BOUNCE HOUSE or MOVIE POPCORN! BRAND EXPOSURE: LARGE Logo on Event Marketing, Logo Sign/Banner at Sponsored Area, DJ Shoutout - 2 Times, Onsite Vendor Space (optional), Logo on 4 Association Websites, Business Ad posted on Association Facebook Group (12k+ members) - 1 Time, Business Recognition Before Movie Starts. Plus, you will also be featured as a sponsor at our Photo's with Santa Event in November.
Your contribution may help us get: Face Painter or Balloon Twister. BRAND EXPOSURE: MEDIUM Logo on Event Marketing, Logo Sign/Banner at Sponsored Area, DJ Shoutout - 1 Time, Onsite Vendor Space (optional). Plus, you will also be featured as a sponsor at our Photo's with Santa Event in November.
Your contribution will help provide one of the following items to the event: Movie Candy, Movie Drinks. BRAND EXPOSURE: SMALL Logo on Event Marketing, Sign/Banner at Sponsored Area, DJ Shoutout - 1 Time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!