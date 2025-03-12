Sponsorship - West Roseville Summer Kickoff

Your contribution will enable the MOVIE for the Event! We have to pay for screen setup & licensing to show movie. BRAND EXPOSURE: X-LARGE Logo on Event Marketing, Qty 2 - 24 x 48" Dedicated Logo BANNER at Movie Area & in Activity Area + 2 Logo SIGNS at Movie Area, DJ Shoutout - 3 Times, Onsite Vendor Space (optional), Logo on 4 Association Websites, Business Ad posted on Association Facebook Group (12k+ members) - 4 Times, Business Recognition Before Movie Starts
Platinum Sponsor
$500
Your contribution will provide a DJ for the event or be a co-sponsor of the MOVIE feature! BRAND EXPOSURE: X-LARGE Logo on Event Marketing, 24 x 48" Dedicated Logo BANNER at Sponsored Area + 2 Logo SIGNS at Movie Area, DJ Shoutout - 3 Times, Onsite Vendor Space (optional), Logo on 4 Association Websites, Business Ad posted on Association Facebook Group (12k+ members) - 2 Times, Business Recognition Before Movie Starts
Gold Sponsor
$350
Your contribution will provide a BOUNCE HOUSE or FACE PAINTER for guaranteed fun for the kids! BRAND EXPOSURE: LARGE Logo on Event Marketing, 24 x 48" Dedicated Logo BANNER at Sponsored Area, DJ Shoutout - 2 Times, Onsite Vendor Space (optional), Logo on 4 Association Websites, Business Ad posted on Association Facebook Group (12k+ members) - 1 Time, Business Recognition Before Movie Starts
Silver Sponsor
$250
Your contribution will help provide one of the following items to the event: Movie Popcorn, Cotton Candy, Movie Candy Bars, Movie, Drinks. BRAND EXPOSURE: MEDIUM Logo on Event Marketing, 18 x 24" Dedicated Logo SIGN at Sponsored Area, DJ Shoutout - 1 Time, Onsite Vendor Space (optional)
Bronze Sponsor
$100
Your contribution will help provide family fun activities like Chalk the walk, Oversized Lawn Games like Connect 4, Jenga, Golf Pong, Tic Tac Toe BRAND EXPOSURE: SMALL Logo on Event Marketing, 12 x 16" Dedicated Logo SIGN at Sponsored Area, DJ Shoutout - 1 Time
