ETSS Tewahedo Social Services

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ETSS Tewahedo Social Services

About this event

Sponsorship - World Refugee Day 2026

1640 Sandalwood Pl

Columbus, OH 43229, USA

Community Sponsor
$500

COMMUNITY SPONSOR – $500

Social Media Recognition Logo on All Event Promotion

Verbal Acknowledgment at Event Reserved Seating

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

BRONZE SPONSOR – $1000

All Community Benefits Sponsor Recognition on Signage & Promotions

Enhanced Logo Placement Tabling Opportunity

Dedicated Social Media Posts

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

SILVER SPONSOR – $3000

All Bronze Benefits Prominent Logo Placement Across Materials

Featured Recognition During Event Priority Tabling Placement

Speaking Opportunity

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

GOLD SPONSOR – $5000

All Silver Benefits Presenting Sponsor Recognition

Exclusive Tabling Space

Keynote Speaking Opportunity Social Media Takeover

CLAS Training Package (1.5 hrs)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!