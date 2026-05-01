Sponsorship - World Refugee Day 2026

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About this event
COMMUNITY SPONSOR – $500
Social Media Recognition Logo on All Event Promotion
Verbal Acknowledgment at Event Reserved Seating
BRONZE SPONSOR – $1000
All Community Benefits Sponsor Recognition on Signage & Promotions
Enhanced Logo Placement Tabling Opportunity
Dedicated Social Media Posts
SILVER SPONSOR – $3000
All Bronze Benefits Prominent Logo Placement Across Materials
Featured Recognition During Event Priority Tabling Placement
Speaking Opportunity
GOLD SPONSOR – $5000
All Silver Benefits Presenting Sponsor Recognition
Exclusive Tabling Space
Keynote Speaking Opportunity Social Media Takeover
CLAS Training Package (1.5 hrs)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!