Sponsorships 2025

GOLD SPONSOR - $ 500 ○ Name/Business listed in printed concert programs as Gold Sponsor ○ Business/logo recognition in all concerts slide show ○ Company/Business logo and link on Band Booster’s website ○ PVHS Music Stickers/decals ○ Company/Business logo on marching band show t-shirts ○ One Free Marching Band Show T-Shirt by request - Additional may be purchased. ○ Business recognized during announcements at home varsity football games ○ Four tickets for the Evening of Jazz event by request. ○ Two tickets for the marching band competition of choice by request. ○ Company logo added to a vinyl banner that we mount behind the Marching Band section in the PVHS stadium during football games.