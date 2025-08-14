Sponsorships 2026

Presenting Sponsor - 1 Event
$10,000

Sponsorship level includes Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze level benefits, plus your logo on printed materials, logo on event website, shoutouts on social media and listed in press release at your choice of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Green Ties for the Dream Gala - May 8, 2026 *See special information
  • Shamrock Golf Scramble - August 1, 2026 *See special information
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Presenting Sponsor - 2 Events
$17,500

Sponsorship level includes Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze level benefits, plus your logo on printed materials, logo on event website, shoutouts on social media and listed in press release at 2 of your choice of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Green Ties for the Dream Gala - May 8, 2026 *See special information
  • Shamrock Golf Scramble - August 1, 2026 *See special information
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Platinum Sponsor - 1 Event
$5,000

Sponsorship level includes Gold, Silver and Bronze Level Sponsorship plus your logo on the back of event t-shirts and 5 event t-shirts at your choice of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Platinum Sponsor - 2 Events
$8,750

Sponsorship level includes Gold, Silver and Bronze Level Sponsorship plus your logo on the back of event t-shirts and 5 event t-shirts at your choice of 2 of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Gold Sponsor - 1 Event
$2,500

Sponsorship level includes Silver and Bronze Level Sponsorship plus a wall plaque to display at your business, 2 event t-shirts, and sponsor sign at event at your choice of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Gold Sponsor - 2 Events
$4,375

Sponsorship level includes Silver and Bronze Level Sponsorship plus a wall plaque to display at your business, 2 event t-shirts, and sponsor sign at event at your choice of 2 of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Silver Sponsor - 1 Event
$1,000

Sponsorship level includes Bronze Level Sponsorship plus your name on back of t-shirt and 1 event t-shirt at your choice of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Silver Sponsor - 2 Events
$1,750

Sponsorship level includes Bronze Level Sponsorship plus your name on back of t-shirt and 1 event t-shirt at your choice of 2 of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Bronze Sponsor - 1 Event
$500

Sponsorship level includes your name on all materials not printed thus far and recognition on event website at your choice of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026
Bronze Sponsor - 2 Events
$875

Sponsorship level includes your name on all materials not printed thus far and recognition on event website at your choice of 2 of the following Events:

  • Arctic Splash - February 7, 2026
  • Lucky Shamrock 5K Walk/Run - March 14, 2026
  • Lucky Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run - October 3, 2026

