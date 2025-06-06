Sponsorships

The Blue Level features the following benefits: *Logo placed on promotional programs
and flyers
*Thank you mention during closing
announcements
*2 social media promotional posts
throughout the season
*Thank you mention in end-of-season
newsletter
Orange
$500
Orange Level features the following benefits: *Logo placed on promotional programs and flyers
*Thank you mention during opening and closing announcements
*4 social media promotional posts throughout the season
*Logo featured on the website for one year
*Thank you mention in end-of-season newsletter
*Option for a standard booth location at home events
*Option to contribute branded
giveaways or prizes for attendees
Gold
$1,000
The Gold Level features the following benefits: *Logo placed in prominent location on promotional programs and flyers
*Thank you mention during opening, half-time, and closing announcements
*7 social media promotional posts throughout the season
*Logo featured on the website for one year
*Dedicated sponsor spotlight in the end-of-season newsletter
*Option for a premier booth location at home events
*Exclusive spot at event location to showcase sponsor-provided branded signage
*Option to provide branded giveaways or prizes for attendees
Orange or Gold Installments
$250
Split your Orange sponsorship into 2 payments or your Gold sponsorship into 4 payments!!
Add a donation for Frederick Roller Derby, Inc
$
