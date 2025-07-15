Cabaret de Graw Sponsorships

Benefits include having your logo on marketing materials and recognition on our website, on our social media channels, and in our newsletter.
Benefits include having your logo on marketing materials and event signage, two event tickets, and recognition on our website, on our social media channels, and in our newsletter.
Benefits include having your logo on marketing materials and event signage, four event tickets, ad on our big screen slideshow for one week prior to through one week after event, and recognition on our website, on our social media channels, and in our newsletter.
Benefits include having your logo on marketing materials and event signage, six event tickets, ad on our big screen slideshow for two weeks prior to through two weeks after event, and recognition on our website, on our social media channels, and in our newsletter.
$1,000 of sponsorship goes toward mural sponsorship auction. Benefits include having your logo on marketing materials and event signage, eight event tickets, ad on our big screen slideshow for three weeks prior to through three weeks after event, and recognition on our website, on our social media channels, and in our newsletter.
