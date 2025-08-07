Sponsorships - 18th Annual CAIR-MN Banquet

6155 Earle Brown Dr

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430, USA

💠 Community Supporter
$500

• 2 complimentary tickets

• Name listed in event program and on-screen

• Recognition on CAIR-MN website

🔷 Advocate
$1,000

• 2 complimentary tickets

• Quarter-page ad in printed program

• Name/logo on CAIR-MN website

• Recognition on event screen and verbal acknowledgment during event

If additional tickets are needed, please let us know.

🔶 Champion
$2,500

• 3 complimentary tickets

• Half-page ad in printed program

• Name/logo on website and event signage

• Verbal recognition during event

• Recognition on CAIR-MN social media

If additional tickets are needed, please let us know.

🟨 Legacy Partner
$5,000

• 4 complimentary tickets

• Full-page ad in printed program

• Premium logo placement on signage and slides

• Verbal recognition during program

• Featured on CAIR-MN social media and post-event newsletter

• Optional vendor or promotional table at event

• If additional tickets are needed, please let us know.

🟧 Visionary Sponsor
$10,000

• 5 complimentary tickets

• Premium full-page ad with priority placement in program

• Featured logo on all event materials and screens

• Verbal recognition as lead sponsor during event

• Spotlight post on CAIR-MN social media

• Recognition in post-event press release & newsletter

• Optional vendor table or branded giveaway

• Option to share a 30-second message or video during the program

• If additional tickets are needed, please let us know.

Add a donation for Council On American Islamic Relations Minnesota

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!