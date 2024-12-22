Sponsorships

Become a sponsor on our Lady Demon Basketball website! It’s a fantastic opportunity to keep your business visible within the community. Allow parents and community members to learn about your products and services through a link. Plus, by sponsoring, you’ll be giving back to the youth in your area.
Become a sponsor on our Lady Demon Basketball website! It’s a fantastic opportunity to keep your business visible within the community. Allow parents and community members to learn about your products and services through a link. Plus, by sponsoring, you’ll be giving back to the youth in your area.
Game Flyer & Digital Score Table Sponsorship
$250
Become a sponsor on a Home Game Flyers & our Digital Score Table for the season for our Lady Demon home games. This is a great opportunity for your business to gain visibility not only within our community, but also among our neighboring team, their parents, family, and friends.
Become a sponsor on a Home Game Flyers & our Digital Score Table for the season for our Lady Demon home games. This is a great opportunity for your business to gain visibility not only within our community, but also among our neighboring team, their parents, family, and friends.
GHS Gym Wall Banner Sponsorship
$750
Become a sponsor of our Lady Demons for the season with a GHS Gym Wall Banner location. This is a great opportunity for your business to gain visibility not only within our community, but also among our neighboring team, their parents, family, and friends.
Become a sponsor of our Lady Demons for the season with a GHS Gym Wall Banner location. This is a great opportunity for your business to gain visibility not only within our community, but also among our neighboring team, their parents, family, and friends.