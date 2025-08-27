Sponsorships 2025-2026

Friend
$100

Includes eighth-page ad, your logo on our website and at the venue

Partner
$250

Quarter-page program ad, logo on website, in concert promo emails and in the venue, two complimentary tickets

Patron
$500

Half-page program ad, your message on a full-size slide in the venue, logo on our website and in emails, four tickets

Benefactor
$1,000

Half-page program ad for all three concerts, your message on a full slide in the venue, your logo on our website and emails, four tickets per concert and an 8-top table at the cabaret

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Your branding as presenting sponsor on all materials for the season, including program cover, flyers, advertising, venue slides, our website and emails. PLUS full-page back cover program ad, acknowledgment from the stage, eight tickets per concert and an 8-top at the cabaret

Professional Ad Design
$50

If you don't have a camera-ready ad, our designer will create one for you.

