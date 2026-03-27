Fayetteville Metro Kappa Foundation

Hosted by

Fayetteville Metro Kappa Foundation

About this event

Sponsorships - 2026 Black & White Scholarship Ball

2658 Rock Merritt Ave

Fort Bragg, NC 28310, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

(2) VIP Reserved Tables

(16) VIP tickets and seating at Black & White

Priority to Beverage Line – drink tickets included (2 per person)

Recognition of Diamond Sponsor during the event

Name & Logo displayed on the Digital Screen

Recognition on marketing materials

Listed as the Diamond Sponsor in all the Black & White Scholarship promotional

materials sent to regional memberships

Special recognition at the Awards Program/Ceremony

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

(1) VIP Reserved Table

(8) VIP tickets and seating at Black & White

Priority to Beverage Line – drink tickets included (2 per person)

Recognition of Platinum Sponsor during the event

Name & Logo displayed on the Digital Screen

Recognition on marketing materials

Listed as the Platinum Sponsor in all the Black & White Scholarship promotional

materials sent to regional memberships

Special recognition at the Awards Program/Ceremony

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Reserved Seating

(8) VIP tickets and seating at Black & White

Priority to Beverage Line – drink tickets included (1 per person)

Recognition of Gold Sponsor during the event

Name & Logo displayed on the Digital Screen

Crimson Sponsor
$500

Reserved Seating

(4) VIP tickets and seating at Black & White

Priority to Beverage Line – drink tickets included (1 per person)

Recognition of Crimson Sponsor during the event

Name & Logo displayed on the Digital Screen

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