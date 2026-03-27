Sponsorships - 2026 Black & White Scholarship Ball

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About this event
(2) VIP Reserved Tables
(16) VIP tickets and seating at Black & White
Priority to Beverage Line – drink tickets included (2 per person)
Recognition of Diamond Sponsor during the event
Name & Logo displayed on the Digital Screen
Recognition on marketing materials
Listed as the Diamond Sponsor in all the Black & White Scholarship promotional
materials sent to regional memberships
Special recognition at the Awards Program/Ceremony
(1) VIP Reserved Table
(8) VIP tickets and seating at Black & White
Priority to Beverage Line – drink tickets included (2 per person)
Recognition of Platinum Sponsor during the event
Name & Logo displayed on the Digital Screen
Recognition on marketing materials
Listed as the Platinum Sponsor in all the Black & White Scholarship promotional
materials sent to regional memberships
Special recognition at the Awards Program/Ceremony
Reserved Seating
(8) VIP tickets and seating at Black & White
Priority to Beverage Line – drink tickets included (1 per person)
Recognition of Gold Sponsor during the event
Name & Logo displayed on the Digital Screen
Reserved Seating
(4) VIP tickets and seating at Black & White
Priority to Beverage Line – drink tickets included (1 per person)
Recognition of Crimson Sponsor during the event
Name & Logo displayed on the Digital Screen
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