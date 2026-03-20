Sponsorships: 2026 Putts for Paws Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
● 5 minute presentation to golfers during lunch ● Sponsor Logo on all Prominent signage ● Banner at registration ● Two Hole Sign Sponsorships ● Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on the Website ● Sponsor Logo on Event Registration Page ● Prominent mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● This package includes 4 Golfers ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
● Sponsor's logo will be on the Swag Bag that each player receives upon check-in. ● One Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
● All golfers will have the opportunity to win a 5 night, 6 day Caribbean Cruise for two! ● Banner at registration ● Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Mentions in selected press releases and promotional materials ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
● Sponsor's logo on golf towels that each player receives upon check-in ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
● Company Signage on lunch tables ● Hole Sign Sponsorship ● Opportunity to include an item in each swag bag ● Advanced sponsorship selection for next year
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!