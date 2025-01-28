Sponsorships: 22nd Annual Wine Tasting and a Toast to Tom Harris on his Retirement

A fun and interesting way to show your support for educational programming, bottle sponsors are recognized for their support during the Professional Networking portion of the evening. Special benefits and features include:
o (2) adult professional event tickets for full table purchase
o A listing within the printed event program
o Your name and/or corporate logo displayed in the revolving PowerPoint presentation on the stage
o Student presenters will verbally acknowledge your support from the stage during the event
o Five Bottle sponsorships are available for $200.00 each
Table Sponsor
$250
Tables are a unique way to support both the resume review and the Professional Networking portions of the evening. Used as desktops for reviewing resumes, and as social gathering locations, they provide a designated location for supporters to call their own during the evening. Special benefits and features include:
o (2) professional event tickets
o A designated table with your logo on a table tent
o A listing within the printed event program
o Employer name/logo displayed in the revolving PowerPoint on stage
o Student presenters will verbally invite students to visit these tables throughout the evening
o Space for standing signage behind your table
o Participation in both the Resume Review and the Professional Networking portions of the evening
o Nine tables are available for $250.00 each
Mentor Support Sponsor
$350
This is an opportunity to demonstrate a personal commitment to helping future technology industry leaders in a very meaningful way. Special benefits and features include:
o A strategic location to display a standing sign
o (4) professional event tickets
o A special listing in the printed event program
o Employer name/logo displayed in the revolving PowerPoint on stage
o (1) Small Charcuterie Board suitable for sharing
o Presenters will verbally recognize your contribution and invite guests to visit you throughout the evening
o These opportunities are available for $350.00 each
Educational Support Sponsor
$500
These support packages provide an opportunity to demonstrate support for educational opportunities for future leaders in technology related fields. Special benefits and features include:
o An opportunity to speak to the audience from the stage/riser
o A strategic location to display a standing-sign
o (4) professional event tickets
o A discounted opportunity to reserve a Table
o A special listing in the printed event program
o Employer name/logo displayed in the revolving PowerPoint on stage
o (2) Small Charcuterie Boards suitable for sharing, one during the Resume Review and one for the Professional Networking portion of the event
o Presenters will verbally recognize your contribution and invite guests to visit you throughout the evening
o These opportunities are available for $500.00
each
Career Engagement Sponsor
$750
These premium packages provide an opportunity to provide future technology leaders a significant boost toward their future careers. Special benefits and features include:
o An opportunity to speak to the audience from the stage/riser
o A strategic location to display a standing-sign
o (4) professional event tickets
o A discounted opportunity to reserve a Table
5
o A special listing in the printed event program
o Employer name/logo displayed in the revolving PowerPoint on stage
o (1) Large 3-foot-long Charcuterie Board, suitable for sharing with guests
o Presenters will verbally recognize your contribution and invite guests to visit you throughout the evening
o This opportunity is available for $750.00 each
Professional Networking Program Sponsor
$1,000
This named partner opportunity provides an employer the opportunity to host the entire professional networking portion of the evening. Special benefits and features include:
o An opportunity to speak to the audience from the stage/riser at the beginning of this session, to inform them about their company, future opportunities; and invite students to talk with you
o A very special promotional listing will be included in the evening’s printed program
o A premium display of the employer’s name/logo in the revolving PowerPoint on stage
o A table with space for a standing corporate banner
o (6) professional event tickets
o A large Charcuterie Board suitable for sharing with guests
o This unique sponsorship is available for $1,000 as a standalone package. Or, half price ($500) when bundled with another package
Professional Networking Program -Bundle with Another Package
$500
This named partner opportunity provides an employer the opportunity to host the entire professional networking portion of the evening. Special benefits and features include:
o An opportunity to speak to the audience from the stage/riser at the beginning of this session, to inform them about their company, future opportunities; and invite students to talk with you
o A very special promotional listing will be included in the evening’s printed program
o A premium display of the employer’s name/logo in the revolving PowerPoint on stage
o A table with space for a standing corporate banner
o (6) professional event tickets
o A large Charcuterie Board suitable for sharing with guests
o This unique sponsorship is available for $1,000 as a standalone package. Or, half price ($500) when bundled with another package
The Resume Review Program
$1,000
This option provides a named partner opportunity for an employer to sponsor the entire resume review portion of the evening. Special benefits and features include:
o An opportunity to speak to the audience from the stage/riser at the beginning of this session, to inform them about their company, future opportunities, and invite students to talk with you
o A very special promotional listing will be included in the evening’s printed program
o A premium display of the employer’s name/logo in the revolving PowerPoint on stage
o A table with space for a standing corporate banner
o (6) professional event tickets
o A large Charcuterie Board suitable for sharing with guests
o This unique sponsorship is available for $1,000 as a standalone package. Or, half price ($500) when bundled with another package
The Resume Review Program - Bundled with another Package
$500
This option provides a named partner opportunity for an employer to sponsor the entire resume review portion of the evening. Special benefits and features include:
o An opportunity to speak to the audience from the stage/riser at the beginning of this session, to inform them about their company, future opportunities, and invite students to talk with you
o A very special promotional listing will be included in the evening’s printed program
o A premium display of the employer’s name/logo in the revolving PowerPoint on stage
o A table with space for a standing corporate banner
o (6) professional event tickets
o A large Charcuterie Board suitable for sharing with guests
o This unique sponsorship is available for $1,000 as a standalone package. Or, half price ($500) when bundled with another package
Past-Presidents Club
$150
Have you served as President, or in a Leadership capacity in any Academic or Tech-Related organization?
The Institute for Leadership and Technology Education (iLETE) salutes you and wants to recognize your efforts as they align with iLETE's values and support for Leadership and Technology Education!
