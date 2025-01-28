Sponsorships: 22nd Annual Wine Tasting and a Toast to Tom Harris on his Retirement

Tables are a unique way to support both the resume review and the Professional Networking portions of the evening. Used as desktops for reviewing resumes, and as social gathering locations, they provide a designated location for supporters to call their own during the evening. Special benefits and features include: o (2) professional event tickets o A designated table with your logo on a table tent o A listing within the printed event program o Employer name/logo displayed in the revolving PowerPoint on stage o Student presenters will verbally invite students to visit these tables throughout the evening o Space for standing signage behind your table o Participation in both the Resume Review and the Professional Networking portions of the evening o Nine tables are available for $250.00 each

Tables are a unique way to support both the resume review and the Professional Networking portions of the evening. Used as desktops for reviewing resumes, and as social gathering locations, they provide a designated location for supporters to call their own during the evening. Special benefits and features include: o (2) professional event tickets o A designated table with your logo on a table tent o A listing within the printed event program o Employer name/logo displayed in the revolving PowerPoint on stage o Student presenters will verbally invite students to visit these tables throughout the evening o Space for standing signage behind your table o Participation in both the Resume Review and the Professional Networking portions of the evening o Nine tables are available for $250.00 each

More details...