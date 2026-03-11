Sponsorships - 2nd Annual Cooper's CURE-ageous Scramble

As a Champion of Hope Sponsor, you stand at the forefront of this mission. Your generous support helps provide meaningful financial relief, encouragement, and care to families battling childhood cancer. This premier sponsorship includes prominent recognition with tee/green signs on the course, featured placement across event materials, and highlighted visibility on our social media. Your partnership brings hope to life and reminds every family they are not alone.





This VIP sponsorship includes one golf foursome, 4 seats at the VIP table at the afterparty, 3x2 banner on the course, VIP beverage tickets for all participants, and social media recognition.