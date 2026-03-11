Sponsorships - 2nd Annual Cooper's CURE-ageous Scramble

About this event
As a Champion of Hope Sponsor, you stand at the forefront of this mission. Your generous support helps provide meaningful financial relief, encouragement, and care to families battling childhood cancer. This premier sponsorship includes prominent recognition with tee/green signs on the course, featured placement across event materials, and highlighted visibility on our social media. Your partnership brings hope to life and reminds every family they are not alone.
This VIP sponsorship includes one golf foursome, 4 seats at the VIP table at the afterparty, 3x2 banner on the course, VIP beverage tickets for all participants, and social media recognition.
Here I am, send me
—to stand with families in the fight
against childhood cancer
—because no child should fight alone
—to bring hope where it’s needed most
This sponsorship includes one golf foursome, one sign on the course, and social media recognition.
As a Blessing Bag Sponsor, you help provide each participant with a thoughtfully prepared swag bag filled with sponsor materials, and faith-centered encouragement. These bags set the tone for the day—reminding every participant that they are part of something bigger, where hope, community, and purpose come together. Your logo will be attached to every bag.
This sponsorship includes one golf foursome, one sign on the course and social media recognition.
As the Miracle Worker Golf Cart Sponsor, your support keeps the event moving—literally. Your sponsorship includes prominent logo placement on all participant carts and recognition at the afterparty and on social media. You will be seen as a driving force behind a day filled with hope, faith, and impact.
This sponsorship includes one golf foursome, your logo on every participant golf cart, and one sign on the course.
The Hand of Hope poker run weaves encouragement into the tournament, with each card draw representing faith, perseverance, and the promise that no one fights alone.
As the Hand of Hope sponsor, you help bring these powerful moments to life while gaining visibility at each stop.
Sponsorship includes a golf foursome, your logo on every scorecard and one green sign on the course.
As a Warrior Contest Sponsor, you’ll take part in the tournament with a foursome while powering two of the day’s featured competitions—the Longest Drive and Putting Contest. Your sponsorship places your name at the heart of the action, where skill, fun, and friendly competition come together in support of families battling childhood cancer.
This sponsorship includes one banner on the putting green and one sign on the longest drive tee.
Be a light in the darkness for families facing childhood cancer. This sponsorship directly supports the mission of the foundation and includes one golf foursome, social media recognition, and one on-course sign. Your support brings hope, encouragement, and a visible reminder that no one fights alone.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!