Sponsorships

4’x3’ sign displayed on the outfield fence. Please send company logo to [email protected] to be placed on sign.
Team Sponsor
$500
Sponsorship gets you a 4’X3’ sign displayed on the outfield fence + a team sponsorship. Sponsorship fee helps the league cover uniforms for each team. Please send company logo to [email protected] to be placed on sign.
Corporate
$650
Sponsorship gets you a Large 8’X3’ sign displayed prominently as a sponsor + team sponsorship. Sponsorship fee helps the league cover uniforms for each team. Please send company logo to [email protected] to be placed on sign.
Teener Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsorship gets you a 4’X3’ sign displayed at the little league field. This sponsorship helps the league cover uniforms, equipment and umpire fees for Junior and Senior League. Please send company logo to [email protected] to be placed on sign.
