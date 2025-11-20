SPONSORSHIPS

SCONZO FBLA BOOSTER

Green Level
$50

Designed for individuals and small local supporters who want to contribute at an introductory level.


Includes:

  • Name listed on Sconzo FBLA website or digital recognition page
  • Thank-you email from the FBLA chapter
Blue Level
$100

Perfect for individuals or small businesses seeking greater involvement.


Includes Green benefits, plus:

  • Recognition on Sconzo FBLA social media
  • Digital thank-you certificate
Bronze Sponsor
$250

Ideal for local businesses looking to support student leadership while gaining community visibility.


Includes Blue benefits, plus:

  • Business name included on event programs
  • Recognition at FBLA chapter meetings
Silver Sponsor
$500

A strong option for companies wanting enhanced exposure and involvement.


Includes Bronze benefits, plus:

  • Logo placement on printed materials
  • Recognition on our chapter newsletter or announcements
  • Priority listing on the Sconzo FBLA website
Gold Sponsor
$750

A premium sponsorship for organizations committed to developing future business leaders.


Includes Silver benefits, plus:

  • Logo featured on FBLA competition shirts
  • Sponsor spotlight post on social media
  • Invitation to present or speak at an FBLA meeting
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Our highest sponsorship level with maximum visibility and direct engagement opportunities.


Includes Gold benefits, plus:

  • Large logo on event banners and major program materials
  • Featured recognition at District, State, and National send-off events
  • Opportunity to host a workshop, career talk, or business tour
  • Personalized appreciation plaque
