Law Day 2026 Sponsorships

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About this event
(Limited: 1 available)
10 admission tickets.
Reserved Table.
“Headline” sponsorship with the opportunity to place firm banner and firm swag at the event.
Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and a 2-page centerfold ad in the program.
(Limited: 2 available)
10 admission tickets.
Reserved Table.
Opportunity to place firm banner and firm swag at the event.
Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and choice of inside front cover or back cover ad in the program.
10 admission tickets.
Reserved Table.
Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and a full-page ad in the program.
10 admission tickets.
Reserved Table.
Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and an internal half page ad in the program.
10 admission tickets.
Reserved Table.
Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and a one-fourth-page ad in the program.
2 admission tickets.
Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and in the program (no ad).
1 admission ticket.
Recognition at Law Day, on our website, and in the program.
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