Clay County Bar Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Clay County Bar Association, Inc.

About this event

Law Day 2026 Sponsorships

2900 Thrasher Horne Ave

Orange Park, FL 32065, USA

Headline Sponsor
$2,500

(Limited: 1 available)


10 admission tickets.


Reserved Table.


“Headline” sponsorship with the opportunity to place firm banner and firm swag at the event.


Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and a 2-page centerfold ad in the program.

Premier Sponsor
$2,000

(Limited: 2 available)


10 admission tickets.


Reserved Table.


Opportunity to place firm banner and firm swag at the event.


Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and choice of inside front cover or back cover ad in the program.

Visionary Sponsor
$1,500

10 admission tickets.


Reserved Table.


Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and a full-page ad in the program.

Leader Sponsor
$1,000

10 admission tickets.


Reserved Table.


Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and an internal half page ad in the program.

Partner Sponsor
$750

10 admission tickets.


Reserved Table.


Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and a one-fourth-page ad in the program.

Advocate Sponsor
$500

2 admission tickets.


Sponsor recognition at Law Day, on our website, and in the program (no ad).

Friend Sponsor
$200

1 admission ticket.


Recognition at Law Day, on our website, and in the program.

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