Sponsorships

You’ll be entered into a drawing for exclusive Ehcapa 70th Anniversary items — including (but not limited to):
• A specially designed 70th Anniversary belt buckle
• An Ehcapa sweatshirt
• And more commemorative surprises!
Your name will be proudly spotlighted on our 70th Reunion Sponsorship Board at the reunion event.
Featured Packages
You’ll be entered into a drawing for exclusive Ehcapa 70th Anniversary items — including (but not limited to):
• A specially designed 70th Anniversary belt buckle
• An Ehcapa sweatshirt
• And more commemorative surprises!
Your name will be proudly spotlighted on our 70th Reunion Sponsorship Board at the reunion event.
Friends & Family
$250
Featured Packages:
Your logo featured on our Website site
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Invite to our Friends and Family Performance
Featured Packages:
Your logo featured on our Website site
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Invite to our Friends and Family Performance
Bronze Level
$500
Featured Packages:
Small Banner in BBK arena
Your Logo featured on our Website
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Featured Packages:
Small Banner in BBK arena
Your Logo featured on our Website
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Silver Level
$1,000
Featured Packages:
Small Banner in BBK arena
Announcer Recognition at 1 local performance
Your logo/business featured on our social media 6x/year
Your Logo featured on our Website
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Featured Packages:
Small Banner in BBK arena
Announcer Recognition at 1 local performance
Your logo/business featured on our social media 6x/year
Your Logo featured on our Website
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Gold Level
$2,500
Featured Packages:
Large Banner in BBK arena
Announcer Recognition at 1 local performance
Your logo/business featured on our social media 1x/month
Your Logo featured on our Website
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Flyer at our booth
Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Featured Packages:
Large Banner in BBK arena
Announcer Recognition at 1 local performance
Your logo/business featured on our social media 1x/month
Your Logo featured on our Website
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Flyer at our booth
Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Platinum Level
$5,000
Featured Packages:
Large Banner in BBK arena
Announcer Recognition at all local performance
Your logo/business featured on our social media 2x/month
Your Logo featured on our Website
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Flyer at our booth
Reserved seating & parking at our annual Friends and Family Performance
Featured Packages:
Large Banner in BBK arena
Announcer Recognition at all local performance
Your logo/business featured on our social media 2x/month
Your Logo featured on our Website
Your logo featured in our yearbook
Flyer at our booth
Reserved seating & parking at our annual Friends and Family Performance
Add a donation for E H Capa Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!