E H Capa Inc

Hosted by

E H Capa Inc

About this event

Sponsorships

70 Stong
$70

Featured Packages

  • You’ll be entered into a drawing for exclusive Ehcapa 70th Anniversary items — including (but not limited to): • A specially designed 70th Anniversary belt buckle • An Ehcapa sweatshirt • And more commemorative surprises!
  • Your name will be proudly spotlighted on our 70th Reunion Sponsorship Board at the reunion event.
Friends & Family
$250

Featured Packages:

  • Your logo featured on our Website site
  • Your logo featured in our yearbook
  • Invite to our Friends and Family Performance


Bronze Level
$500

Featured Packages:

  • Small Banner in BBK arena
  • Your Logo featured on our Website
  • Your logo featured in our yearbook
  • Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Silver Level
$1,000

Featured Packages:

  • Small Banner in BBK arena
  • Announcer Recognition at 1 local performance
  • Your logo/business featured on our social media 6x/year
  • Your Logo featured on our Website
  • Your logo featured in our yearbook
  • Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Gold Level
$2,500

Featured Packages:

  • Large Banner in BBK arena
  • Announcer Recognition at 1 local performance
  • Your logo/business featured on our social media 1x/month
  • Your Logo featured on our Website
  • Your logo featured in our yearbook
  • Flyer at our booth
  • Invite to our annual Friends and Family Performance
Platinum Level
$5,000

Featured Packages:

  • Large Banner in BBK arena
  • Announcer Recognition at all local performance
  • Your logo/business featured on our social media 2x/month
  • Your Logo featured on our Website
  • Your logo featured in our yearbook
  • Flyer at our booth
  • Reserved seating & parking at our annual Friends and Family Performance
Add a donation for E H Capa Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!