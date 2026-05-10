Sponsorships

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About this event
This option will allow you to sponsor 1 team from 4U - 15U.
*Availability can change and may no longer be available at the time of purchase. We will contact you if there is any issues.
This option will allow you to sponsor 1 sign that will be displayed on one of our 10 fields.
This option will allow you to sponsor a player and help them get their uniform for the season.
This option will allow you to donate what you are able. Even $5 dollars helps!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!