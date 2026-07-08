White stars and text reading "Will County TAKE BACK THE NIGHT" are set against a purple background with striped starbursts.
Will County Take Back The Night Nfp

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Will County Take Back The Night Nfp

About the memberships

Sponsorships

Premier Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

Full-page ad in program booklet (5″ width x 7.5” height);
Individual “Sponsorship Shout-Out” highlight on TBTN Facebook page;
Your business’s link on TBTN website; and
Your business announced at the event.

Please email ad directly to [email protected]

Platinum Sponsor
$500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Half-page ad in program booklet (5″ width x 3.5” height);
Individual “Sponsorship Shout-Out” highlight on TBTN Facebook page;
Your business’s link on TBTN website; and
Your business announced at the event.

Please email ad directly to [email protected]

Gold Sponsor
$250

Valid until July 28, 2027

Quarter-page ad in program booklet (2.5″ width x 3.5” height);
Your business thanked on TBTN Facebook page; and
Your business’s link on TBTN website.

Please email ad directly to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor
$100

Valid until July 28, 2027

Your business listed in the program booklet;
Your business thanked on TBTN Facebook page; and
Your business’s link on TBTN website.

Bronze Sponsor
Pay what you can

Valid until July 28, 2027

Donations of $50 or less will be recognized by being listed in the program booklet

Add a donation for Will County Take Back The Night Nfp

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