Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Full-page ad in program booklet (5″ width x 7.5” height);
Individual “Sponsorship Shout-Out” highlight on TBTN Facebook page;
Your business’s link on TBTN website; and
Your business announced at the event.
Please email ad directly to [email protected]
Valid until July 28, 2027
Half-page ad in program booklet (5″ width x 3.5” height);
Individual “Sponsorship Shout-Out” highlight on TBTN Facebook page;
Your business’s link on TBTN website; and
Your business announced at the event.
Please email ad directly to [email protected]
Valid until July 28, 2027
Quarter-page ad in program booklet (2.5″ width x 3.5” height);
Your business thanked on TBTN Facebook page; and
Your business’s link on TBTN website.
Please email ad directly to [email protected]
Valid until July 28, 2027
Your business listed in the program booklet;
Your business thanked on TBTN Facebook page; and
Your business’s link on TBTN website.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Donations of $50 or less will be recognized by being listed in the program booklet
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!