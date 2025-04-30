Sponsorships

All Inclusive Sponsorship - Dragon Tales
$7,500
Maximum Exposure Across All Events & Platforms  ​Full Season Stream Sponsor for all football teams Commercial spot in all varsity football games Golf Hole Sponsor for Golf Tournament Banquet tickets to golf tournament luncheon (4) Signage at home football games (1 sign) Dragon Athletics Website & App Main Sponsor Tailgate Sponsor for all 6 home games Tent presence at each tailgate Recognition in printed, digital, and live formats Company Logo printed on T-shirts distributed to feeder elementary schools (shirts in mid-August) Attend a Booster Club Meeting during the season and have a 5-minute time slot to introduce your company. One Ticket (includes dinner for two to the Annual Reverse Raffle Kickoff Gala.
All-Inclusive Sponsorship - Tunnel Team
$5,000
Powerful Presence Across Key Events & Media ​Full Season Live Stream Football Sponsor Commercial spot in all football games Golf Hole Sponsor Golf tournament banquet tickets (2) Signage at home football games Monthly Spotlight on Dragon Athletics Site - Football page Tailgate Sponsor for 3 home games Tent presence at all tailgates Recognition in all printed and digital materials Attend a Booster Club Meeting during the season and have a 5-minute time slot to introduce your company. Sideline Experience at one home game during the season. Coordination will take place at the beginning of the season.
All-Inclusive Sponsorship - Dragon MVP Sponsor
$3,000
​Broad Exposure for Community-Focused Businesses Stream Commercial Spot for all Varsity Football games Co-Hole Sponsor + a Coach joins your team Signage at Home football games Monthly Spotlight on Dragon Athletics Site - Football page Tailgate Sponsor for 1 game Tent at all Tailgates Recognition on website, gameday program, and at events Homecoming Varsity Football Float Signage throughout Community Homecoming Parade Attend a Booster Club Meeting during the season and have a 5-minute time slot to introduce your company.
Live Stream Season Sponsorship - Full Season Stream Sponsor
$1,000
ALL GAMES
Live Stream Season Sponsorship - Commercial Spot
$500
ALL GAMES
Live Stream Season Sponsorship - First Down Sponsor
$500
ALL GAMES
Live Stream Season Sponsorship - In Game Mentions
$250
ALL GAMES
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Player of the Game
$300
ONE GAME
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Halftime Sponsor
$300
ONE GAME
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Pregame Show Sponsor
$100
ONE GAME
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Postgame Show Sponsor
$100
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Commercial Spot
$100
ONE GAME
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Supported By Slide
$50
ONE GAME
Golf Tournament Sponsor - Title Sponsor
$3,000
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster Club Alumni & Friends Tournament Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament Sponsor - Banquet Sponsor
$2,000
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster Club Alumni & Friends Tournament Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament Sponsor - Hole Sponsor
$1,000
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster Club Alumni & Friends Tournament Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament Sponsor - Co-Hole Sponsor
$500
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster Club Alumni & Friends Tournament Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament - Sponsor a Player/Coach
$180
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster Club Alumni & Friends Tournament Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament - Prize or Raffle Sponsor
$100
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster Club Alumni & Friends Tournament Date: October 18, 2025 $100 plus value of item
Golf Tournament -Coach Moore joins your team!
$500
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster Club Alumni & Friends Tournament Date: October 18, 2025
Website and App Sponsorships - MAIN SPONSOR
$5,000
Logo displayed on homepage banner with a link to your site on main RR Dragon Athletics website
Website and App Sponsorships - Monthly Spotlight
$500
Logo displayed on football page only
Website and App Sponsorships - Supporter Listing
$100
Logo displayed on football page only
Tailgate Sponsorship - Full Tailgate Sponsor (6 games)
$1,800
Includes signage at main entrance of tailgate, a tent and table with your logo or business name on signage provided at all 6 home games.
Tailgate Sponsorship - one game
$500
Includes signage at main entrance of tailgate, a tent and table with your logo or business name on signage provided for 1 home game.
Tailgate TENT sponsor - all season (6 games)
$250
Includes a tent and table with your logo or business name on signage provided at every home game.
Tailgate TENT sponsor - one game
$50
Includes a tent and table with your logo or business name on signage provided at one home game.
Community/Small Business Sponsor - Golden Dragon
$1,000
Live Stream Sponsor Tailgate sponsor Logo on website Signage at home games along fence line Social media highlight
Community/Small Business Sponsor - Maroon & White
$500
In-game mention Logo on website Logo in Game Day program
Community/Small Business Sponsor - Dragon Claw
$250
Tailgate shoutout  Tailgate tent for home games Thank-you group slide in livestream

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing