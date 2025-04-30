Sponsorships

Maximum Exposure Across All Events & Platforms
Full Season Stream Sponsor for all football teams
Commercial spot in all varsity football games
Golf Hole Sponsor for Golf Tournament
Banquet tickets to golf tournament luncheon (4)
Signage at home football games (1 sign)
Dragon Athletics Website & App Main Sponsor
Tailgate Sponsor for all 6 home games
Tent presence at each tailgate
Recognition in printed, digital, and live formats
Company Logo printed on T-shirts distributed to feeder elementary schools (shirts in mid-August)
Attend a Booster Club Meeting during the season and have a 5-minute time slot to introduce your company.
One Ticket (includes dinner for two to the Annual Reverse Raffle Kickoff Gala.
All-Inclusive Sponsorship - Tunnel Team
$5,000
Powerful Presence Across Key Events & Media
Full Season Live Stream Football Sponsor
Commercial spot in all football games
Golf Hole Sponsor
Golf tournament banquet tickets (2)
Signage at home football games
Monthly Spotlight on Dragon Athletics Site - Football page
Tailgate Sponsor for 3 home games
Tent presence at all tailgates
Recognition in all printed and digital materials
Attend a Booster Club Meeting during the season and have a 5-minute time slot to introduce your company.
Sideline Experience at one home game during the season. Coordination will take place at the beginning of the season.
All-Inclusive Sponsorship - Dragon MVP Sponsor
$3,000
Broad Exposure for Community-Focused Businesses
Stream Commercial Spot for all Varsity Football games
Co-Hole Sponsor + a Coach joins your team
Signage at Home football games
Monthly Spotlight on Dragon Athletics Site - Football page
Tailgate Sponsor for 1 game
Tent at all Tailgates
Recognition on website, gameday program, and at events
Homecoming Varsity Football Float Signage throughout Community Homecoming Parade
Attend a Booster Club Meeting during the season and have a 5-minute time slot to introduce your company.
Live Stream Season Sponsorship - Full Season Stream Sponsor
$1,000
ALL GAMES
Live Stream Season Sponsorship - Commercial Spot
$500
ALL GAMES
Live Stream Season Sponsorship - First Down Sponsor
$500
ALL GAMES
Live Stream Season Sponsorship - In Game Mentions
$250
ALL GAMES
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Player of the Game
$300
ONE GAME
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Halftime Sponsor
$300
ONE GAME
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Pregame Show Sponsor
$100
ONE GAME
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Postgame Show Sponsor
$100
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Commercial Spot
$100
ONE GAME
Live Stream One Game Sponsorship - Supported By Slide
$50
ONE GAME
Golf Tournament Sponsor - Title Sponsor
$3,000
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster
Club Alumni & Friends Tournament
Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament Sponsor - Banquet Sponsor
$2,000
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster
Club Alumni & Friends Tournament
Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament Sponsor - Hole Sponsor
$1,000
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster
Club Alumni & Friends Tournament
Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament Sponsor - Co-Hole Sponsor
$500
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster
Club Alumni & Friends Tournament
Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament - Sponsor a Player/Coach
$180
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster
Club Alumni & Friends Tournament
Date: October 18, 2025
Golf Tournament - Prize or Raffle Sponsor
$100
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster
Club Alumni & Friends Tournament
Date: October 18, 2025
$100 plus value of item
Golf Tournament -Coach Moore joins your team!
$500
Inaugural Round Rock Football Booster
Club Alumni & Friends Tournament
Date: October 18, 2025
Website and App Sponsorships - MAIN SPONSOR
$5,000
Logo displayed on homepage banner with a link to your site on main RR Dragon Athletics website
Website and App Sponsorships - Monthly Spotlight
$500
Logo displayed on football page only
Website and App Sponsorships - Supporter Listing
$100
Logo displayed on football page only
Tailgate Sponsorship - Full Tailgate Sponsor (6 games)
$1,800
Includes signage at main entrance of tailgate, a tent and table with your logo or business name on signage provided at all 6 home games.
Tailgate Sponsorship - one game
$500
Includes signage at main entrance of tailgate, a tent and table with your logo or business name on signage provided for 1 home game.
Tailgate TENT sponsor - all season (6 games)
$250
Includes a tent and table with your logo or business name on signage provided at every home game.
Tailgate TENT sponsor - one game
$50
Includes a tent and table with your logo or business name on signage provided at one home game.
Community/Small Business Sponsor - Golden Dragon
$1,000
Live Stream Sponsor
Tailgate sponsor
Logo on website
Signage at home games along fence line
Social media highlight
Community/Small Business Sponsor - Maroon & White
$500
In-game mention
Logo on website
Logo in Game Day program
Community/Small Business Sponsor - Dragon Claw
$250
Tailgate shoutout
Tailgate tent for home games
Thank-you group slide in livestream
