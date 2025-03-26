Sponsorships and Booth Fees

At 28' this wall is the largest portable rock wall today. The wall is 4 sided and will allow up to 80 persons per hour. Our Rock Wall also features a unique auto belay system which allows all four sides to be climbed at once with only one operator. The Rock Wall also features a backup belay system for additional safety. Party Vision's Rock Wall is perfect for any event! Sponsor will receive: Recognition on social media & press release On-Site promotion Announcements during event Custom banner advertising your company Logo on video loop during event Custom 3x5 banner Free 10x10 booth during event

At 28' this wall is the largest portable rock wall today. The wall is 4 sided and will allow up to 80 persons per hour. Our Rock Wall also features a unique auto belay system which allows all four sides to be climbed at once with only one operator. The Rock Wall also features a backup belay system for additional safety. Party Vision's Rock Wall is perfect for any event! Sponsor will receive: Recognition on social media & press release On-Site promotion Announcements during event Custom banner advertising your company Logo on video loop during event Custom 3x5 banner Free 10x10 booth during event

More details...