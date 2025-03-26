Sponsorships and Booth Fees

Thank you for your donation to the I Love Winthrop Festival. Your contributions go directly to the festival for all of Winthrop to enjoy.
Individual Supporter
$50
Recognition on social media & press release
1 free 50/50 raffle ticket
1 free I Love Winthrop T-Shirts
Rock Climbing Wall
$1,500
At 28' this wall is the largest portable rock wall today. The wall is 4 sided and will allow up to 80 persons per hour. Our Rock Wall also features a unique auto belay system which allows all four sides to be climbed at once with only one operator. The Rock Wall also features a backup belay system for additional safety. Party Vision's Rock Wall is perfect for any event!
Sponsor will receive:
Recognition on social media & press release
On-Site promotion
Announcements during event
Custom banner advertising your company
Logo on video loop during event
Custom 3x5 banner
Free 10x10 booth during event
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
Recognition on social media & press release
On-Site promotion
Announcements during event
Custom banner advertising your company
Logo on video loop during event
Custom 3x5 banner
Free 10x10 booth during event
6 free 50/50 raffle ticket
4 free I Heart Winthrop T-Shirts
Silver Sponsorship
$750
Recognition on social media & press release
On-Site promotion
Announcements during event
Logo on video loop during event
Custom 2x3 Coro-board sign advertising your company
Free 10x10 booth during event
4 free 50/50 raffle ticket
2 free I Heart Winthrop T-Shirts
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
Recognition on social media & press release
On-Site promotion
Logo on video loop during event
2 free 50/50 raffle ticket
1 free I Heart Winthrop T-Shirts
Porta Potty Sponsorship
$300
Recognition on social media & press release
On-Site promotion
Announcements during event
Logo on video loop during event
Custom 2x3 Coro-board sign advertising your company
Family Zone Sponsorship
$250
Recognition on social media & press release
On-Site promotion
Announcements during event
Logo on video loop during event
Custom 2x3 Coro-board sign advertising your company
Craft Booth
$50
10x10 space for crafts or informational material
No political booths
No campaigning booths
The WBLC reserves the rights to deny any booth that is deemed inappropriate or not in the theme of promoting Winthrop and Winthrop Businesses
Food Vendor Booth
$100
10x10 booth - Food
• Food vendors are required to comply with Winthrop laws and regulations
• Food vendors must have a food establishment permit issued by the Town of Winthrop
• Permits, ServSafe certifications and menu must be submitted prior to approval
Axe Throwing Sponsorship
$1,500
Recognition on social media & press release
On-Site promotion
Announcements during event
Logo on video loop during event
Custom 2x3 Coro-board sign advertising your company
Free 10x10 booth during event
4 free 50/50 raffle ticket
2 free I Heart Winthrop T-Shirts
Dunk Tank Sponsorship
$500
Recognition on social media & press release
On-Site promotion
Announcements during event
Logo on video loop during event
Custom 2x3 Coro-board sign advertising your company
