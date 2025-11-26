Tampa Bay Krewe RFC Inc

Tampa Bay Krewe RFC Inc

Sponsorships (Corp & Player)

Sponsorships (Corp & Player)

Player Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Krewe shirt & presentation, logo on all player mentions, initiation to end of season awards

Title Sponsor
$10,000

No expiration

Large logo on jerseys or shorts, logo on website sponsor board, social media posts, banner at home games, hospitality invites, co-branded events & more.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

Logo on warmups, logo on website sponsor board, social media posts, banner at home games, hospitality invites, recruitment campaign and weekly highlight reel branding.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

Logo on website sponsor board, match day social media roster exposure, hospitality invites, home match sponsor and home MVP player sponsor.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Logo on website sponsor board, social media mentions for DoR & Captains spotlights, hospitality invites, business name on banner.

Community Partner
$500

No expiration

Logo on website sponsor board, social media thank you post monthly.

