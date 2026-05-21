Sponsorships and Journal Ad Purchases for Pink Noir: A Night in Black & White

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About this event
$
Included Benefits:
✔ 10 Gala Tickets (full table)
✔ Full Page Ad
✔ VIP Entrance
✔ Premium Seating with Table Signage
✔ Sponsorship Acknowledgement at Gala
✔ Social Media Recognition
✔ Advertisement on the ICSFC Website
✔ Journal Hard Copy
Included Benefits:
✔ 6 Tickets for Gala
✔ Full Page Ad
✔ VIP Entrance
✔ Premium Seating with Table Signage
✔ Sponsorship Acknowledgement at Gala
✔ Advertisement on the ICSFC
✔ Journal Hard Copy
Included Benefits:
✔ 4 Tickets for Gala
✔ Half Page Ad
✔ VIP Entrance
✔ Premium Seating
✔ Sponsorship Acknowledgment at Gala
Included Benefits:
✔ 2 Tickets for Gala
✔ Quarter Page Ad
✔ VIP Entrance
✔ Sponsorship Acknowledgement at Gala
*** Does Not Include an Event Ticket ***
Included Benefits:
✔ Acknowledgement at Gala
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