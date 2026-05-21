Hosted by

Ivy Community Service Foundation of Cary, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Sponsorships and Journal Ad Purchases for Pink Noir: A Night in Black & White

201 Harrison Oaks Blvd

Cary, NC 27513, USA

Add a donation for Ivy Community Service Foundation of Cary, Inc.

$

Emerald Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Included Benefits:

✔ 10 Gala Tickets (full table)

✔ Full Page Ad

✔ VIP Entrance

✔ Premium Seating with Table Signage

✔ Sponsorship Acknowledgement at Gala

✔ Social Media Recognition

✔ Advertisement on the ICSFC Website

✔ Journal Hard Copy

Pearl Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Included Benefits:

✔ 6 Tickets for Gala

✔ Full Page Ad

✔ VIP Entrance

✔ Premium Seating with Table Signage

✔ Sponsorship Acknowledgement at Gala

✔ Advertisement on the ICSFC

✔ Journal Hard Copy

Tea Rose Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Included Benefits:

✔ 4 Tickets for Gala

✔ Half Page Ad

✔ VIP Entrance

✔ Premium Seating

✔ Sponsorship Acknowledgment at Gala

Ivy Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Included Benefits:

✔ 2 Tickets for Gala

✔ Quarter Page Ad

✔ VIP Entrance

✔ Sponsorship Acknowledgement at Gala

Golden Circle of Friends
$150

*** Does Not Include an Event Ticket ***

Included Benefits:

✔ Acknowledgement at Gala

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!