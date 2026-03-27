Sponsorships & Tabling for the 6th Annual Pride in the Park by Rainbow Collective of WNY - 2026

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About this event
Presenting Sponsor of Hamburg’s Pride in the Park
Premier recognition across event signage, promotions*, and stage announcements.
This includes premium vendor space, banner placement and the top of our annual shirts, and your logo will be featured on our Website home page & Pride in the Park Page.
Support this year's Entertainers, featuring:
Darienne Lake & FARROW
Logo on event signage
Each vendor will be provided a table and two chairs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!