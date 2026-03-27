Rainbow Collective of Western New York, Inc.

Hosted by

Rainbow Collective of Western New York, Inc.

About this event

Sponsorships & Tabling for the 6th Annual Pride in the Park by Rainbow Collective of WNY - 2026

5600 McKinley Pkwy

Hamburg, NY 14075, USA

🌈 Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor of Hamburg’s Pride in the Park


Premier recognition across event signage, promotions*, and stage announcements.
This includes premium vendor space, banner placement and the top of our annual shirts,  and your logo will be featured on our Website home page & Pride in the Park Page.

🥇 Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Support this year's Entertainers, featuring:
Darienne Lake & FARROW

  • Recognition as Gold Sponsor on event signage
  • Stage recognition before the performances
  • Logo on stage signage
  • Vendor space
  • Recognition on the back of our annual shirts
  • Logo will be featured on our Pride in the Park Page
🥈 Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event signage

  • Recognition as Silver Sponsor on event signage
  • Stage recognition before the performances
  • Logo on stage signage
  • Vendor space
  • Recognition on the back of our annual shirts
  • Logo will be featured on our Pride in the Park page
🥉 Bronze Sponsor (Most Popular)
$500
  • Recognition on website and social media
  • Name on the back of our annual shirts
  • Stage recognition during the Welcome to Pride
🏳️‍⚧️ Community Advocate
$250
  • Recognition on Social media with logo
  • Stage recognition during the Welcome to Pride
🤝 Ally
$100
  • Name recognition for individuals, small businesses, and community supporters will be shared on social media
🪑 Tabling Fee
$25

Each vendor will be provided a table and two chairs.

Add a donation for Rainbow Collective of Western New York, Inc.

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