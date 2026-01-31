Sponsorships & Vendors 2026

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About this event
-Opportunity to speak to attendees during conference
-Small Company logo featured on front page of conference program
-Full page in conference program with company information
-Prominent company logo featured on conference website & projection screen during conference
-Active sharing of your sponsorship via social media both before and 6 months after the conference
-1 vendor table
-4 complimentary conference tickets
-1/2 page in conference program with company information
-Prominent company logo featured on conference page & projection screen during conference
-Active sharing of your sponsorship via social media both before and 6 months after the conference
-2 complimentary conference tickets
-1/4 page in conference program with company information
-Company logo featured on the conference page.
-1/8 page in conference program with company information
-Company logo featured on the conference page
1 Six foot table & 2 chairs
- 1 six foot table & 1 chair
$
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