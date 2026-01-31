Living Our Vocations Everyday Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Living Our Vocations Everyday Ministries Inc

About this event

Sponsorships & Vendors 2026

2615 National Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46227, USA

Our Lady of the Rosary Sponsorship
$1,000

-Opportunity to speak to attendees during conference

-Small Company logo featured on front page of conference program

-Full page in conference program with company information

-Prominent company logo featured on conference website & projection screen during conference

-Active sharing of your sponsorship via social media both before and 6 months after the conference

-1 vendor table

-4 complimentary conference tickets

Pope St. John Paul II Sponsorship
$500

-1/2 page in conference program with company information

-Prominent company logo featured on conference page & projection screen during conference

-Active sharing of your sponsorship via social media both before and 6 months after the conference

-2 complimentary conference tickets

St. Faustina Sponsorship
$250

-1/4 page in conference program with company information

-Company logo featured on the conference page.

St. Therese of Lisieux Sponsorship
$125

-1/8 page in conference program with company information

-Company logo featured on the conference page

Retail Vendor
$100

1 Six foot table & 2 chairs

Informational Vendor
$50

- 1 six foot table & 1 chair

Add a donation for Living Our Vocations Everyday Ministries Inc

$

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