Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.

Hosted by

Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.

About this event

2026 Sponsorships - Confronting DV Golf Outing

1150 Fashion Valley Rd

San Diego, CA 92108, USA

General Hole
$500

Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.

Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.

Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets

Closest to the Pin - Front
$550

Specialty Hole Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in two Podcast Episodes

Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.

Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.

Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets

Closest to the Pin - Back
$550

Specialty Hole Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in two Podcast Episodes

Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.

Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.

Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets

Longest Drive Men
$550

Specialty Hole Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in two Podcast Episodes

Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.

Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.

Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets

Longest Drive Women
$550

Specialty Hole Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in two Podcast Episodes

Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.

Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.

Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets

Lunch
$800

Sponsor Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in four Podcast Episodes

Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.

Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.

Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets

Add a donation for Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.

$

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