2026 Sponsorships - Confronting DV Golf Outing

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About this event
Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.
Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.
Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets
Specialty Hole Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in two Podcast Episodes
Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.
Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.
Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets
Specialty Hole Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in two Podcast Episodes
Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.
Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.
Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets
Specialty Hole Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in two Podcast Episodes
Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.
Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.
Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets
Specialty Hole Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in two Podcast Episodes
Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.
Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.
Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets
Sponsor Recognition, Pre & Post Event Visibility, Sponsorship Commercial in four Podcast Episodes
Sponsors are permitted to bring goodies, marketing materials for their table, including raffles, etc.
Sponsor MUST supply their own table and chairs!
The facility will NOT have these.
Ticket includes
- Buffet
- Sandwich
- 2x drink tickets
$
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