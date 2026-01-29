Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters

Hosted by

Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters

About this event

Sponsorships, Donors and Advertisements 2026

924 16th St

Golden, CO 80401, USA

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your investment includes two tickets to the full district conference on Friday and Saturday PLUS two tickets to Sunday Workshop Experience that includes breakfast. Full page ad in the Conference Program. Name/Logo displayed on sponsorship page of the Conference Program and on the District website. Display Table for selling your product and an Opportunity to provide promotional items in the Conference Welcome swag bags.

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your investment includes two tickets to the full district conference for Friday & Saturday,
A half page advertisement in the Conference program. Name/Logo displayed on the sponsorship page of the Conference program and District Website.
A display table to sell & advertise your business.
An opportunity to provide promotional items for the Conference Welcome Swag bags.

Bronze Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your investment includes two tickets to the Sunday Workshop Experience with breakfast. Quarter Page advertisement in the Conference Program. Name/logo displayed on sponsorship page of conference program and district website. Display table o advertise and sell products.

Keynote Sponsor - Gauri Seshadri
$100

Name on Website and Highlighted before event. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Keynote Sponsor - Bob Hooey
$100

Name on Website and Highlighted before event. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Conference Vendor Table
$100

Friday & Saturday.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Business Card Size Printed Ad
$100

Printed in Conference Program. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Educational Workshop - Seshadri
$50

Name on Website and Highlighted prior to workshop session.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Educational Workshop - Hooey
$50

Name on Website and Highlighted prior to workshop session. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Virtual Video Ad
$150

15 - 30 seconds. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Virtual Video Ad
$125

Full Stand-alone Screen.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Virtual Video Ad
$50

Shared Screen.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Swag Bag item
Free

Promote your business to conference attendees, especially first-timers.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.

Add a donation for Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!