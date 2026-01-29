Sponsorships, Donors and Advertisements 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Your investment includes two tickets to the full district conference on Friday and Saturday PLUS two tickets to Sunday Workshop Experience that includes breakfast. Full page ad in the Conference Program. Name/Logo displayed on sponsorship page of the Conference Program and on the District website. Display Table for selling your product and an Opportunity to provide promotional items in the Conference Welcome swag bags.
Your investment includes two tickets to the full district conference for Friday & Saturday,
A half page advertisement in the Conference program. Name/Logo displayed on the sponsorship page of the Conference program and District Website.
A display table to sell & advertise your business.
An opportunity to provide promotional items for the Conference Welcome Swag bags.
Your investment includes two tickets to the Sunday Workshop Experience with breakfast. Quarter Page advertisement in the Conference Program. Name/logo displayed on sponsorship page of conference program and district website. Display table o advertise and sell products.
Name on Website and Highlighted before event. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
Name on Website and Highlighted before event. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
Friday & Saturday.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
Printed in Conference Program. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
Name on Website and Highlighted prior to workshop session.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
Name on Website and Highlighted prior to workshop session. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
15 - 30 seconds. This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
Full Stand-alone Screen.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
Shared Screen.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
Promote your business to conference attendees, especially first-timers.This sponsorship does not include a ticket to the conference.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!