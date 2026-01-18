Hosted by

Raleigh Islamic Institute

About this event

Sponsorships - Eid Fashion Show

Cary

NC, USA

Ummah Sponsor
$100

Logo placement on website....


Logo placed on screen during intermissions


Verbal acknowledgment during the event


1 Free Ticket to the celebration

Sisterhood Sponsor
$200

Prominent Logo placement on website,


Logo placed on screen during intermissions


Verbal acknowledgment during the event


2 Free Tickets to the celebration

Barakah Sponsor
$300

3 free tickets for guests


Verbal acknowledgment during the event


Logo placed on screen during intermissions


Prominent logo placement on website


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!