Sponsorships for 2025 Reagan Valeria Foundation Golf Tournament

1. Entry for two foursomes at 2025 Golf Tournament and dinner
2. On-course table for advertising and signage
3. Logo recognition at dinner reception
4. Logo on RVF Website
5. Verbal recognition at dinner
6. One piece of advertising material in swag bag
Double Eagle Sponsorship
$2,500
1. Entry for one foursome at 2025 Golf Tournament and dinner
2. On-course table for advertising and signage
3. Logo recognition at dinner reception
4. Logo on RVF Website
5. Verbal recognition at dinner
6. One piece of advertising material in swag bag
Dinner Sponsor
$1,500
1. Entry for 2 individuals at 2025 Golf Tournament and dinner
2. Logo recognition at buffet
3. Logo on RVF Website
4. Verbal recognition at dinner
5. One piece of advertising material in swag bag
On-Course Beverage Sponsor
$500
1. Individual Entry to Golf Tournament
2. Logo recognition at an on-course beverage station
3. Logo recognition on RVF website
4. Verbal recognition at 2025 Golf Tournament
5. One advertising piece in swag bag
Par Sponsorship (In Honor of a loved one)
$150
This is your opportunity to celebrate your warrior. Angels and survivors are welcome! This sponsorship level will include signage at a hole with baby's name, dates, condition, and a special message. You will also have the option to decorate your hole however you wish.
