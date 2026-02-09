Sponsorships for Area II Conference

Hosted by
About this event
Complimentary admission for 10 to the Area II Conference Gala, dedicated company signage throughout the Leadership Conference Room, full page ad in the Area II conference booklet, full page ad in the Baltimore Chapter Newsletter, company signage for two days of the Area Conference, special sponsorship spotlight on TLOD Facebook and Instagram, mention in media coverage and press releases pertaining to the event and a special gift for recognition
Complimentary admission for five to the Area II Conference Gala, full page ad in the Area II conference booklet, company signage for two days of the Area Conference, special sponsorship spotlight on TLOD Facebook and Instagram, VIP photoshoot with the National Area II Director. and a special gift for recognition
Complimentary admission for three to the Area II Conference Gala, half page ad in the Area II conference digital booklet, company signage during one day of the area conference, special sponsorship spotlight on TLOD Baltimore Instagram, and a special gift for recognition
Complimentary admission for two to the Area II Conference Gala, quarter page ad in the Area II conference digital booklet, special sponsorship spotlight on TLOD Facebook page, and a special gift for recognition.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!