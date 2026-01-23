Comedy for a Cause – Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
We're seeking raffle and auction donations to make our event spectacular! Whether it's a product, service, experience, or gift – we'd love to feature your contribution.
Donation Value: $50 minimum recommended
✨ Celebrating Your Generosity
Your name or business will be proudly displayed beside your donated item as: *"This item was generously donated by [Your Name/Business]"*
Ready to Make a Difference?
Your donation doesn't just support our cause – it creates lasting memories for our community. Let's make this night truly special!
Please Note: A charitable receipt will be emailed to you directly after your donation has been received.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!