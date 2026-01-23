GO Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

GO Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Comedy for a Cause – Sponsorship Opportunities

Presenting Sponsor
$4,000
  • Event titled “Comedy for a Cause sponsored by [Your Business Name]”
  • Name/logo on all print and digital event materials
  • Prominent event signage
  • On-stage recognition during the program
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 guests
  • Recognition on GO Foundation website and social media
Gold
$1,500
  • Name/logo on relevant signage
  • On-stage recognition during the program
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests
  • Recognition on GO Foundation website and social media
Silver
$500
  • Name/Logo on event signage
  • 2 event tickets
  • Social media recognition
Bronze
$250
  • Name/logo on event signage
  • Social media recognition
Make an Impact – Donate to Our Raffle & Auction!
$50

We're seeking raffle and auction donations to make our event spectacular! Whether it's a product, service, experience, or gift – we'd love to feature your contribution.


Donation Value: $50 minimum recommended


Celebrating Your Generosity
Your name or business will be proudly displayed beside your donated item as: *"This item was generously donated by [Your Name/Business]"*

Ready to Make a Difference?
Your donation doesn't just support our cause – it creates lasting memories for our community. Let's make this night truly special!


Please Note: A charitable receipt will be emailed to you directly after your donation has been received.

Add a donation for GO Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!