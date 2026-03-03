Memphis Area Association Of Realtors Benevolent Fund

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Memphis Area Association Of Realtors Benevolent Fund

About this event

Golf | Tennis | Pickleball Sponsorships for MAAR Cup

MAAR Cup Title Sponsor item
MAAR Cup Title Sponsor
$6,000

Includes: one golf team, one hole sponsorship, one tennis/pickleball team OR spades team, one golf cart w/ signage (two reps), banner at entry, bring your own display table at lunch/awards (two reps), marketing.

MAAR Cup Gold Sponsor item
MAAR Cup Gold Sponsor
$5,500

Includes: one golf team, one tennis/pickleball team OR spades team, one golf cart w/ signage (two reps), banner at entry, bring your own display table at registration and awards (two reps), marketing.

MAAR Cup Silver Sponsor item
MAAR Cup Silver Sponsor
$4,000

Includes: one tennis/pickleball team, one spades team, one rep to speak at Spades, bring your own display table at Spades, banner at entry, signage on one golfcart, marketing.

Poker Run Sponsor item
Poker Run Sponsor
$2,500

Includes: bring your own display table at golf registration (2 reps), name logo on poker run sheet, recognition at all poker run holes, 2 reps at end of tournament to collect poker run sheets and determine winner, marketing.

Awards Presentation Sponsor item
Awards Presentation Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: bring your own display table at Golf awards, opportunity to speak at awards, two reps, signage, marketing. 

Door Prize Sponsor item
Door Prize Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: sponsor signage at awards, two reps at end of tournament for networking, marketing.

Golf Lunch Sponsor item
Golf Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: bring your own display table at lunch, banner, two reps to network during lunch, marketing.

Golf Dinner Sponsor item
Golf Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: bring your own display table at dinner, banner in dining area, two reps at dinner, marketing.

Putting Contest: Hit It to Win It Sponsor item
Putting Contest: Hit It to Win It Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: display set up at putting contest site with two reps, signage, network on putting green with players and hand out promotional materials, marketing.

Par 3 TV Contest Sponsor item
Par 3 TV Contest Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: display set up at 3 par green with four reps, signage, networking, marketing.

Driving Range Sponsor item
Driving Range Sponsor
$750

Includes: opportunity to greet players at driving range and hand out promotional materials, signage, two reps at driving range, marketing.

Beverage Hole Sponsor item
Beverage Hole Sponsor
$750

Includes: bring your own display table and two reps at designated hole, signage, marketing, beverages (beer, water, sodas) provided by tournament.

Golf Skills Event Hole Sponsor item
Golf Skills Event Hole Sponsor
$500

Includes: bring your own display table and two reps at designated hole; pick your skill—longest or straightest drive, signage, marketing.

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$500

Includes: bring your own display table with two reps at designated hole, signage, marketing.

Golf Bag Tags Sponsor item
Golf Bag Tags Sponsor
$750

Includes: golf bag tags with your logo & tournament logo, one rep to network during lunch prior to shotgun start, marketing.

Beverage Cart Sponsor item
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

Includes: two reps on golf cart to distribute beverages, signage on cart, marketing.

Ice Cream Cart Sponsor item
Ice Cream Cart Sponsor
$750

Includes: two reps on golf cart handing out ice cream provided by tournament, signage, marketing.

Guess the Tees Sponsor item
Guess the Tees Sponsor
$500

Includes: bring your own display table with two reps, signage, marketing.

Golf Towels Sponsor item
Golf Towels Sponsor
$750

Includes: bring your own display table with two reps, golf towel with your logo, signage, marketing.

Golf Cart Snack Sponsor item
Golf Cart Snack Sponsor
$500

Includes: opportunity to provide a snack bag with snacks for every golf cart, promotional materials in back, signage, marketing.  No reps onsite during tournament.

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