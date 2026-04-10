Warrensburg Cat Advocates

Hosted by

Warrensburg Cat Advocates

About this event

Sponsorships for Madcatter Event!

Purr-fect Partner
$200

Logo on social media post

Logo Displayed at event

Two tickets to the event

Clawsome Creator
$400

Logo on social media post

Logo Displayed at event

Shout out during the event

Four tickets to the event

Feline Fine Friend
$500

Logo on social media post

Logo Displayed at event

Shout out during the event

Shout out on our website that will remain for the rest of the year

Four tickets to the event

Raffle Basket
Free

Click this ticket type if you would like to donate a basket for raffle. We will then contact you to arrange pick up.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!