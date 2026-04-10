Sponsorships for Madcatter Event!

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About this event
Logo on social media post
Logo Displayed at event
Two tickets to the event
Logo on social media post
Logo Displayed at event
Shout out during the event
Four tickets to the event
Logo on social media post
Logo Displayed at event
Shout out during the event
Shout out on our website that will remain for the rest of the year
Four tickets to the event
Click this ticket type if you would like to donate a basket for raffle. We will then contact you to arrange pick up.
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