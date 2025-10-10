Sponsorships for the 2025 Suffolk Showdown

Dix Hills, NY 11746, USA
Presenting sponsor signage in rink, game program, and sponsor board in lobby. Acknowledgement on social media and multiple in-game announcements. Includes 20 game tickets.
Please email company logo to [email protected] for signage purposes after purchase.
Premier signage in rink and sponsor board in lobby. Social media acknowledgement and one in-game announcement. Includes 10 game tickets.
Please email company logo to [email protected] for signage purposes after purchase.
Individual business/organization sign in rink and sponsor board. Includes 5 game tickets.
Please email company logo to [email protected] for signage purposes after purchase.
Business/Organization listed on group sign in rink. Includes 2 game tickets.
Please email company logo to [email protected] for signage purposes after purchase.
The perfect way for a family or individual to support the event. Name listed on sponsor board in the lobby of the rink.
