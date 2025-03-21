Sponsorships & Tabling for the Fifth Annual Pride in the Park by Rainbow Collective of WNY

-Exclusive Branding: Your logo will be featured prominently on the main stage banner and at park entrances.
-Sponsorship Recognition: Your support will be announced and recognized throughout the event.
-Social Media Spotlight: We'll highlight your business on our social media platforms through the end of 2025.
-Prime T-Shirt Placement: Your logo will be showcased at the top of our official Pride in the Park T-shirt.
-Custom Promotion Opportunity: Share an approved video or ad on our social media and website
B-Stage Sponsor
$2,500
-Stage-Specific Branding: Your logo will be displayed on a banner at your sponsored stage or area.
-Sponsorship Recognition: Your support will be recognized throughout the event.
-Social Media Spotlight: We'll feature your business on our social media platforms through the end of 2025.
-High T-Shirt Visibility: Your logo will appear near the top of the official Pride in the Park T-shirt.
-Custom Promotion Opportunity: Share an approved video or ad on our social media and website.
Pride Jr. Sponsor
$2,500
-Stage-Specific Branding: Your logo will be displayed on a banner at your sponsored stage or area.
-Sponsorship Recognition: Your support will be recognized throughout the event.
-Social Media Spotlight: We'll feature your business on our social media platforms through the end of 2025.
-High T-Shirt Visibility: Your logo will appear near the top of the official Pride in the Park T-shirt.
-Custom Promotion Opportunity: Share an approved video or ad on our social media and website.
Rainbow Collective Platinum Sponsors
$1,000
-Shared Park Banner Recognition: Your logo will be featured alongside other Platinum sponsors.
-Sponsor Recognition: Your support will be recognized throughout the event.
-Social Media Spotlight: We'll promote your business on our platforms through the end of 2025.
-Prominent T-Shirt Placement: Your logo will be displayed towards the top of the official Pride in the Park T-shirt.
-Social Media Feature: We'll share an approved post about your business.
Rainbow Collective Gold Sponsors
$500
-Sponsorship Recognition: Your support will be recognized throughout the event.
-Social Media Spotlight: Your business will be featured on our social media and website for the month of June.
-T-Shirt Inclusion: Your name will be included on the official Pride in the Park T-shirt.
Rainbow Collective Silver Sponsors
$250
-Sponsorship Recognition: Your name/business will be recognized throughout the event.
-Social Media Spotlight: Your support will be highlighted on Rainbow Collective of WNY’s social media platforms.
Rainbow Collective Bronze Sponsors
$100
-Supporter Recognition: Your name will be announced on our social media platforms as a proud supporter of Pride in the Park.
Tabling Fee for Pride in the Park
$25
This is the tabling fee for Pride in the Park. This includes a table and 2 chairs.
