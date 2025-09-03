Sponsorships for Wise Strides 2025

70 Putney Ln

Waltham, MA 02452, USA

Feathered Friend Silver Sponsor
$50

The first level of corporate sponsorship for $50 will get you a logo and thank you visible to the event participants.

Feathered Friend Gold Sponsor
$100

The second level of corporate sponsorship for $100 will get you a larger logo and thank you visible to the event participants.

Water Sponsor
$150

Provides all guests with ample hydration. Sponsor logo will be shown at hydration station.

Snack Sponsors
$200

One of a few Snack Sponsors to keep everyone fueled for the laps and dance party!

Hoot Route Sponsor
$250

Provides all of the course materials & supplies along the route as well as bibs.

Obstacle Course Sponsor
$250

A fun challenge in addition to our walking route.

Water Bottle Sponsor
$500

Provide funds for a water bottle for every school-aged participant.

