Sponsorships Levels

Sponsorship Levels & Benefits Registration fees covered for five cars. Prime Logo Placement: Printed and digital media (banners, posters, flyers, website). Prominently displayed on event t-shirts. High-Profile Recognition: Special mention during opening & closing ceremonies. Opportunity for a short speech at the event. On-Site Branding & Presence: Right to place corporate banners at all major event locations. Right to set up a booth to showcase products and engage with attendees. Social Media & Website Exposure: Featured in pre-event promotions, live coverage, and post-event recap. Logo & website link on event’s official website.

Sponsorship Levels & Benefits Registration fees covered for five cars. Prime Logo Placement: Printed and digital media (banners, posters, flyers, website). Prominently displayed on event t-shirts. High-Profile Recognition: Special mention during opening & closing ceremonies. Opportunity for a short speech at the event. On-Site Branding & Presence: Right to place corporate banners at all major event locations. Right to set up a booth to showcase products and engage with attendees. Social Media & Website Exposure: Featured in pre-event promotions, live coverage, and post-event recap. Logo & website link on event’s official website.

seeMoreDetailsMobile