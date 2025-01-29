Sponsorships Levels

Sponsorship Levels & Benefits
Registration fees covered for five cars.
Prime Logo Placement:
Printed and digital media (banners, posters, flyers, website).
Prominently displayed on event t-shirts.
High-Profile Recognition:
Special mention during opening & closing ceremonies.
Opportunity for a short speech at the event.
On-Site Branding & Presence:
Right to place corporate banners at all major event locations.
Right to set up a booth to showcase products and engage with attendees.
Social Media & Website Exposure:
Featured in pre-event promotions, live coverage, and post-event recap.
Logo & website link on event’s official website.
Full House
$10,000
Registration fees covered for four cars.
Logo placement on event banners, flyers, posters, and digital media.
On-Site Branding:
Right to place corporate banners at the event venue.
Booth space for business promotions.
Recognition & Exposure:
Special acknowledgment during the event.
Business name and logo on the event website.
Featured in social media promotions before and during the event.
Four of a Kind
$5,000
Registration fees covered for three cars.
Company logo on all event marketing materials (banners, flyers, posters).
On-Site Presence:
Right to advertise with business signage at the venue.
Digital & Social Media Promotion:
Company name listed on event website.
Recognition in social media marketing before and during the event.
Event Recognition:
Special mention during event announcements.
Three of a Kind
$3,000
Registration fees covered for two cars.
Company logo on event banners, posters, and marketing materials.
On-Site Branding:
Advertisement space at the event.
Digital & Social Media Promotion:
Company name included in social media promotions.
Mention during the award ceremony.
Promotional Distribution:
Rights to distribute marketing materials at the event.
Two Pair
$1,500
Registration fees covered for one car.
Logo placement on event banners, flyers, and posters.
Business advertisement space at the event.
Company name included in pre-event and live social media promotions.
