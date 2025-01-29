Sponsorships Levels

Royal Flush (Exclusive Presenting Sponsor) item
Royal Flush (Exclusive Presenting Sponsor)
$25,000
Sponsorship Levels & Benefits Registration fees covered for five cars. Prime Logo Placement: Printed and digital media (banners, posters, flyers, website). Prominently displayed on event t-shirts. High-Profile Recognition: Special mention during opening & closing ceremonies. Opportunity for a short speech at the event. On-Site Branding & Presence: Right to place corporate banners at all major event locations. Right to set up a booth to showcase products and engage with attendees. Social Media & Website Exposure: Featured in pre-event promotions, live coverage, and post-event recap. Logo & website link on event’s official website.
Full House item
Full House
$10,000
Registration fees covered for four cars. Logo placement on event banners, flyers, posters, and digital media. On-Site Branding: Right to place corporate banners at the event venue. Booth space for business promotions. Recognition & Exposure: Special acknowledgment during the event. Business name and logo on the event website. Featured in social media promotions before and during the event.
Four of a Kind item
Four of a Kind
$5,000
Registration fees covered for three cars. Company logo on all event marketing materials (banners, flyers, posters). On-Site Presence: Right to advertise with business signage at the venue. Digital & Social Media Promotion: Company name listed on event website. Recognition in social media marketing before and during the event. Event Recognition: Special mention during event announcements.
Three of a Kind item
Three of a Kind
$3,000
Registration fees covered for two cars. Company logo on event banners, posters, and marketing materials. On-Site Branding: Advertisement space at the event. Digital & Social Media Promotion: Company name included in social media promotions. Mention during the award ceremony. Promotional Distribution: Rights to distribute marketing materials at the event.
Two Pair item
Two Pair
$1,500
Registration fees covered for one car. Logo placement on event banners, flyers, and posters. Business advertisement space at the event. Company name included in pre-event and live social media promotions.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing