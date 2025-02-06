SPONSORSHIPS MR. WONDERFUL

This eSPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
PRESENTING SPONSOR – $20,000 (Exclusive – Only One Available)
• Recognized as the Official Presenting Sponsor in all event marketing and media
• Prime logo placement on stage backdrop, website, and printed materials
• Opportunity to present the grand prize to the family of Mr. Wonderful
• Full-page ad in the event program and featured social media acknowledgment
• VIP table for 8 guests with premium seating
• Complimentary brand activation space at the event
• Exclusive interview feature in press coverage
Entry fee per pageant member room and board
This eSPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
PRESENTING SPONSOR – $20,000 (Exclusive – Only One Available)
• Recognized as the Official Presenting Sponsor in all event marketing and media
• Prime logo placement on stage backdrop, website, and printed materials
• Opportunity to present the grand prize to the family of Mr. Wonderful
• Full-page ad in the event program and featured social media acknowledgment
• VIP table for 8 guests with premium seating
• Complimentary brand activation space at the event
• Exclusive interview feature in press coverage
Entry fee per pageant member room and board
LEGACY SPONSOR
$10,000
groupTicketCaption
• Logo placement on event signage and digital promotions
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Special recognition during the award ceremony
• VIP table for 6 guests
• Social media spotlight
• Logo placement on event signage and digital promotions
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Special recognition during the award ceremony
• VIP table for 6 guests
• Social media spotlight
INSPIRATION SPONSOR
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
• Logo featured in select marketing materials and website
• Quarter-page ad in the event program
• Reserved seating for 4 guests
• Social media mention
• Logo featured in select marketing materials and website
• Quarter-page ad in the event program
• Reserved seating for 4 guests
• Social media mention
COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
This sponsorship assists We See Possibilities with the annual activities for our special community.
a) Listed as the Platinum Host Sponsor.
b) Name or company included in the print press release. Sponsorship announcement during the event. Logo placement in our souvenir booklet as well as spotlighted logo placement at the event.
c) During the event, participants will be escorted around the green space and behind the patio for photo opportunities and continued PR.
d) Sponsors will also have spotlight logo placement in the staging room where contestants will change and get prepared for their time on stage.
e) Sponsor will have first rights of refusal for next years’ Mr. Wonderful Pageants along with a thank you gift.
f) Ability to select 2 members to be a judge for the 2023 Mr. Wonderful Pageant.
h) Gift Bag from We See Possibilities.
This sponsorship assists We See Possibilities with the annual activities for our special community.
a) Listed as the Platinum Host Sponsor.
b) Name or company included in the print press release. Sponsorship announcement during the event. Logo placement in our souvenir booklet as well as spotlighted logo placement at the event.
c) During the event, participants will be escorted around the green space and behind the patio for photo opportunities and continued PR.
d) Sponsors will also have spotlight logo placement in the staging room where contestants will change and get prepared for their time on stage.
e) Sponsor will have first rights of refusal for next years’ Mr. Wonderful Pageants along with a thank you gift.
f) Ability to select 2 members to be a judge for the 2023 Mr. Wonderful Pageant.
h) Gift Bag from We See Possibilities.
SPONSORSHIP LEVEL SILVER
$500
groupTicketCaption
a) Listed as one of the Silver Sponsors.
b) Name or company included in the print press release. Sponsorship announcement during the event. Logo placement in our souvenir booklet as well as spotlighted logo placement at the event.
c) During the event, participants will be escorted around the green space for photo opportunities and continued press.
d) Ability to select one member to be a judge for the 2023 Mr. Wonderful Pageant.
e) Gift Bag from We See Possibilities.
a) Listed as one of the Silver Sponsors.
b) Name or company included in the print press release. Sponsorship announcement during the event. Logo placement in our souvenir booklet as well as spotlighted logo placement at the event.
c) During the event, participants will be escorted around the green space for photo opportunities and continued press.
d) Ability to select one member to be a judge for the 2023 Mr. Wonderful Pageant.
e) Gift Bag from We See Possibilities.