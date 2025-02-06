SPONSORSHIPS MR. WONDERFUL

This sponsorship assists We See Possibilities with the annual activities for our special community. a) Listed as the Platinum Host Sponsor. b) Name or company included in the print press release. Sponsorship announcement during the event. Logo placement in our souvenir booklet as well as spotlighted logo placement at the event. c) During the event, participants will be escorted around the green space and behind the patio for photo opportunities and continued PR. d) Sponsors will also have spotlight logo placement in the staging room where contestants will change and get prepared for their time on stage. e) Sponsor will have first rights of refusal for next years’ Mr. Wonderful Pageants along with a thank you gift. f) Ability to select 2 members to be a judge for the 2023 Mr. Wonderful Pageant. h) Gift Bag from We See Possibilities.

