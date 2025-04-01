Sponsorships - NKBA Designs of Distinction Awards Gala 2025

Platinum Sponsor (Non-Competitive)1
$3,750

-Largest logo on all promo/event materials -Present Kitchen or Bath Award (1-min intro) -Table for 8 at Gala + attendee contact list -5 Exclusive E-blasts to NKBA GA members -Step-and-repeat logo + Social Media 'Thank You' -1-min intro at NKBA monthly meeting -Prize basket raffle opportunity

Bar Sponsor (MSI only) x 2
$3,000

Please make this payment twice to reach the $6,000 sponsorship.

Gold Sponsor (x 2 to add up to $5000)
$2,500

-Logo on ads, program & step-and- repeat -Logo on all e-blasts announcing deadlines/save the dates/news about awards -6 Gala tickets + Social Media recognition -1 minute intro at NKBA meeting

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

-Logo on ads, program & step- and-repeat -Logo on all e-blasts announcing deadlines/save the dates/news about awards -4 Gala tickets + Social Media recognition

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

-Logo on ads, program & step-and-repeat -2 Gala tickets + Social Media recognition

Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo on ads, program & step-and-repeat -1 Gala ticket + Social Media recognition

Student Sponsor
$500

-Logo on program -Step-and-repeat + Social Media 'Thank You'

Student Sponsor Individual
$150

-Social Media "Thank you"

