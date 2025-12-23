Sponsorships Top Gun Masquerade

Top Tier Visibility + VIP Access

Premier logo placement on all event materials

Logo featured prominently in the PNJ print & digital ad honoring Top Gun honorees

Recognition from the stage during opening & awards

Logo on banners, digital screens, and printed program

Opportunity to place branded gifts at every seat

1 Reserved VIP Table of 8

Social media spotlights before & after the event

Featured listing on the WCR website

Opportunity to greet guests or speak briefly from stage