Hosted by

WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS PENSCOLA BAY AREA, INC.

About this event

Sponsorships Top Gun Masquerade

1500 Bayshore Dr

Pensacola, FL 32507, USA

Premier Sponsor
$2,000

Top Tier Visibility + VIP Access

Premier logo placement on all event materials

Logo featured prominently in the PNJ print & digital ad honoring Top Gun honorees

Recognition from the stage during opening & awards

Logo on banners, digital screens, and printed program

Opportunity to place branded gifts at every seat

1 Reserved VIP Table of 8

Social media spotlights before & after the event

Featured listing on the WCR website

Opportunity to greet guests or speak briefly from stage

VIP Guest Sponsor
$1,500

Shine at the Heart of the Celebration

Logo included in the PNJ print & digital ad

Logo recognition as the VIP Guest Sponsor

Premium logo placement on signage and screens

Reserved seating for 4 guests Stage recognition

Inclusion in VIP gift bags (optional)

Social media recognition before and after the event

Listing in printed event program

Centerpiece Sponsor
$1,000

Branding that Sets the Scene

Logo featured on table centerpieces

Logo included in the PNJ print & digital ad

Recognition during event welcome 2 event tickets

Logo on event screens

Social media sponsor spotlight Listing in event program

Achievement Supporter
$500

Celebrate Success & Support the Event

Logo displayed on event screens Recognition in printed event program

Social media thank-you post

1 event ticket

Gala Dinner Tickets
Free

Need additional gala dinner tickets click here to purchase them https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/top-gun-gala-masquerade

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