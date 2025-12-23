Sponsorships Top Gun Masquerade

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About this event
Top Tier Visibility + VIP Access
Premier logo placement on all event materials
Logo featured prominently in the PNJ print & digital ad honoring Top Gun honorees
Recognition from the stage during opening & awards
Logo on banners, digital screens, and printed program
Opportunity to place branded gifts at every seat
1 Reserved VIP Table of 8
Social media spotlights before & after the event
Featured listing on the WCR website
Opportunity to greet guests or speak briefly from stage
Shine at the Heart of the Celebration
Logo included in the PNJ print & digital ad
Logo recognition as the VIP Guest Sponsor
Premium logo placement on signage and screens
Reserved seating for 4 guests Stage recognition
Inclusion in VIP gift bags (optional)
Social media recognition before and after the event
Listing in printed event program
Branding that Sets the Scene
Logo featured on table centerpieces
Logo included in the PNJ print & digital ad
Recognition during event welcome 2 event tickets
Logo on event screens
Social media sponsor spotlight Listing in event program
Celebrate Success & Support the Event
Logo displayed on event screens Recognition in printed event program
Social media thank-you post
1 event ticket
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