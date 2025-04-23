Sponsorships | Vision Expansion Expo

The highest level of sponsorship, including top-tier benefits such as prime logo placement, headline sponsorship, speaking opportunities, and exclusive branding rights.
The highest level of sponsorship, including top-tier benefits such as prime logo placement, headline sponsorship, speaking opportunities, and exclusive branding rights.
Vision Facilitator Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsorship includes benefits such as prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, event materials, website mentions, and spotlight in anniversary book, as well as a two tables for six people.
Vision Collaborator Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsorship includes benefits such as prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, event materials, website mentions, and spotlight in anniversary book, as well as a table for six people.
Vision Enhancer Sponsor
$1,500
Sponsorship includes benefits such as prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, event materials and website mentions, as well as a table for six people.
Vision Amplifier Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsorship includes significant benefits such as prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, event materials and website mentions.
Vision Activator Sponsor
$500
Entry-level sponsorship with benefits like logo placement on event materials and website mentions.
Add a donation for Juanakee Adams Initiative For Excellent Eye Care And Optimum Health
$
