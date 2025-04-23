Sponsorships | Vision Expansion Expo

2019 4th Ave N

Birmingham, AL 35203, USA

Vision Expander, Title Sponsor item
Vision Expander, Title Sponsor
$10,000
The highest level of sponsorship, including top-tier benefits such as prime logo placement, headline sponsorship, speaking opportunities, and exclusive branding rights. Includes mentions in marketing materials, event materials, website mentions, and spotlight in anniversary book, as well as a two tables for six people.
Vision Facilitator Sponsor item
Vision Facilitator Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsorship includes benefits such as prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, event materials, website mentions, and spotlight in anniversary book, as well as a two tables for six people.
Vision Collaborator Sponsor item
Vision Collaborator Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsorship includes benefits such as prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, event materials, website mentions, and spotlight in anniversary book, as well as a table for six people.
Vision Enhancer Sponsor item
Vision Enhancer Sponsor
$1,500
Sponsorship includes benefits such as prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, event materials and website mentions, as well as a table for six people.
Vision Amplifier Sponsor item
Vision Amplifier Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsorship includes significant benefits such as prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, event materials and website mentions.
Vision Activator Sponsor item
Vision Activator Sponsor
$500
Entry-level sponsorship with benefits like logo placement on event materials and website mentions.
Add a donation for Juanakee Adams Initiative For Excellent Eye Care And Optimum Health

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!