Sponsorships/Ad Tiers: I-CanCer Vive Annual Gala-2026

About this event
*8 Tickets - vip seating
*Logo on Screen
*Logo on materials
*1 Page Program Ad
*On-Stage Recognition
*Social Media Spotlight
*6 Tickets
*Logo on Screen
*Logo on materials
*1 /2 Page Program Ad
*On-Stage Recognition
*Social Media Spotlight
*2 Tickets
*Logo on materials
*1 /4 Page Program Ad
*Social Media Spotlight
*2 Tickets
*Business Card Ad
*Name in Program
*Social Media Spotlight
*1 Ticket
*Name in Program
Share your business on a full page to draw new customers and clients.
Share your business on a half page to draw new customers and clients.
Share your business on a 1/4 page to draw new customers and clients.
Share your business card as a program ad to draw new customers and clients.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!