I Do Know Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

I Do Know Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Sponsorships/Ad Tiers: I-CanCer Vive Annual Gala-2026

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

*8 Tickets - vip seating

*Logo on Screen

*Logo on materials

*1 Page Program Ad

*On-Stage Recognition

*Social Media Spotlight

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

*6 Tickets

*Logo on Screen

*Logo on materials

*1 /2 Page Program Ad

*On-Stage Recognition

*Social Media Spotlight

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500

*2 Tickets

*Logo on materials

*1 /4 Page Program Ad

*Social Media Spotlight

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250

*2 Tickets

*Business Card Ad

*Name in Program

*Social Media Spotlight

Friends of the Gala Sponsor item
Friends of the Gala Sponsor
$100

*1 Ticket

*Name in Program

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$75

Share your business on a full page to draw new customers and clients.

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$50

Share your business on a half page to draw new customers and clients.

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$25

Share your business on a 1/4 page to draw new customers and clients.

Business Card Ad item
Business Card Ad
$15

Share your business card as a program ad to draw new customers and clients.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!