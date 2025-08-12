Sponsorships/Exhibitors: 2025 ACHE-SETC Healthcare Leadership Conference

6750 Main St

Houston, TX 77030, USA

(EXHIBITOR BOOTH) Current ANNUAL Sponsor
$1,500

For organizations that are current Annual ACHE-SETC sponsors.


Exhibitors will be issued a booth space with a table, in the main area adjacent to the main ballroom and breakout rooms. Included in the fee, exhibitors may bring (2) staff that can participate in all aspects of the conference program.

(EXHIBITOR BOOTH) Chapter NON-ANNUAL Sponsor
$2,000

For organizations that are not current Annual ACHE-SETC sponsors.


Exhibitors will be issued a booth space with a table, in the main area adjacent to the main ballroom and breakout rooms. Included in the

fee, exhibitors may bring (2) staff that can participate in all aspects of the conference program.

Virtuosi Sponsorship
$500
(SPONSOR) Conference Sponsor
$20,000
(SPONSOR) Keynote Sponsor
$15,000
(SPONSOR) Networking Reception Sponsor
$10,000
(SPONSOR) Conference App Sponsor
$7,500
(SPONSOR) Lunch Sponsor
$5,000
(SPONSOR) Book Signing Sponsor
$3,000
(SPONSOR) Parking Sponsor
$1,500
(SPONSOR) Coffee & Drinks Sponsor
$1,000
(SPONSOR) Snack Sponsor
$750
(SPONSOR) Attendee Gift Sponsor
$6,000
