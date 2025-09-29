Spooktacular 2025

Wristbands are good for UNLIMITED turns at the inflatable slide/obstacle course, UNLIMITED trips through the haunted house, and TWO turns at the 360 photo booth. If you think your student will want to experience the haunted house and/or slide more than once, your best bet is to buy a wristband. One $15 wristband = the cost of 3 turns at these attractions.





(NOTE: Wristbands are NOT good for other games or food. )