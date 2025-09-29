Spooktacular 2025

Hosted by
Tickets are used to purchase any food or games inside the event. Food items and most games cost 2-4 tickets each. Photobooth, haunted house, and some other special attractions will cost 5 tickets or more.
35 TICKETS FOR $30 - 5 tickets free!
Wristbands are good for UNLIMITED turns at the inflatable slide/obstacle course, UNLIMITED trips through the haunted house, and TWO turns at the 360 photo booth. If you think your student will want to experience the haunted house and/or slide more than once, your best bet is to buy a wristband. One $15 wristband = the cost of 3 turns at these attractions.
(NOTE: Wristbands are NOT good for other games or food. )
