Girl Scout Troop 59

Hosted by

Girl Scout Troop 59

About this event

🧡🕸👻 Spooky Adventure 🎃👣💚

Savannah

GA, USA

Chaperone - May 1st
$68.75

All activities and meals included Fri PM - Sun AM.

Chaperone - June 1st
$68.75

All activities and meals included Fri PM - Sun AM.

Chaperone - July 1st
$68.75

All activities and meals included Fri PM - Sun AM.

Chaperone - August 1st
$68.75

All activities and meals included Fri PM - Sun AM.

Chaperone - Full Payment
$275

All activities and meals included Fri PM - Sun AM.

Parent - May 1st
$72.50

Hotel Room Only (Free breakfast will be available at the hotel, but you're responsible for all other reservations)

Parent - June 1st
$72.50

Hotel Room Only (Free breakfast will be available at the hotel, but you're responsible for all other reservations)

Parent - July 1st
$72.50

Hotel Room Only (Free breakfast will be available at the hotel, but you're responsible for all other reservations)

Parent - August 1st
$72.50

Hotel Room Only (Free breakfast will be available at the hotel, but you're responsible for all other reservations)

Parent - Full Payment
$290

Hotel Room Only (Free breakfast will be available at the hotel, but you're responsible for all other reservations)

Room Extension
Pay what you can

If you have requested a room extension, please enter the fee amount in the text box and process that payment.

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